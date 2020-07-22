GREENSBORO, NC (July 22, 2020) – Registration is now underway for Greensboro Start Smart basketball for kids ages 3-6, begin. The cost is $15 per child for a three-week session, 6-7 pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning July 28. Register online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/startsmart. Sessions will be held via Zoom.
Start Smart Basketball teaches pre-school aged kids the fundamentals of the game to get them ready for competitive play. Each week will focus on a different skill development. Children must participate with a parent or other adult.
For more information, contact Program Specialist Jacob Neal at 336-373-3272 or jacob.neal@greensboro-nc.gov.
