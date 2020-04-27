MAY THE COURSE 5K & FUN RUN BRINGING COMMUNITY TOGETHER SAFELY
Do you feel like you're living in a galaxy far, far away from the reality you once knew? If so, you are not alone! Connect with your friends and neighbors in a SAFE, fun and exciting way.
Restoration Place Counseling (RPC), a local nonprofit offering affordable mental health services for girls and women, would like to invite you to join us for May the Course Virtual 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run event. Originally scheduled for May 2, this fundraiser for RPC has now gone virtual for the entire month of May, due to the continued uncertainty Covid-19 is causing.
The event is a Star Wars-themed virtual run (or walk) that will allow the citizens of the Triad area (and beyond) to have a great time getting outside while also respecting social distancing. Although participants can run or walk their virtual course on any day, at any time BETWEEN May 1 and May 30, everyone is encouraged to hit the streets on MAY THE FOURTH in costume! This is a fun way to send the message that exercise is a FORCE in combating any illness, both physical or mental!
All registrants will receive a Customized Bib, T-shirt, and Finisher’s Certificate.
Also, MTC Virtual 5K will be kicking into hyper-drive the return of the OMEGA SPORTS RACE SERIES. The 5K will count as a qualifying race with the chance to earn ten (10) participation points! To be eligible, runners must register for the race and submit their times through RunSignup.
To get more information and register, visit https://maythecourserace.com. Follow us on social media: Facebook @Maythecourserace and Instagram @maythecourse
###
Restoration Place Counseling is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization that provides significantly-discounted, professional Christian counseling services to approximately 600 women each year and complete 8,000+ counseling sessions. For more information contact Cindy Mondello at Cindy@RPCounseling.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.