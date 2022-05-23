Masters of Ring Entertainment present MORE Wrestling, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat, AEW’s Penta El Zero Miedo and more
HIGH POINT, N.C. (May 23, 2022) - Masters of Ring Entertainment presents MORE Wrestling: A New Beginning at Truist Point, the home of the High Point Rockers, on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
“We are proud to be bringing our brand of pro wrestling to High Point and partnering with the High Point Rockers for this can’t miss event,” Founder of Masters of Ring Entertainment, Bambi Weavil, said.
Masters of Ring Entertainment has been producing pro wrestling events in North Carolina for over six years and relocated to High Point last year. “We’re looking forward to making High Point our home and the home for the best professional wrestling,” continued Weavil. Weavil, who was born in High Point, is excited to produce her first event in the city.
Stars in the show include WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, who was best known during his time with Jim Crockett Promotions and World Championship Wrestling that frequented the Triad in the 1980s; WWE Hall of Famers Rick and Scott Steiner, The Steiner Brothers; WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, AEW Star Penta El Zero Miedo, Former WWE/WCW Star Shannon Moore; Gunner formerly from WWE; former WWE diva Terri Runnels; former WWE NXT Champion Killer Kross with Scarlett Bordeaux and former WWE star Ken Anderson.
The show will also include Ring of Honor/Impact star Matt Taven, current New Japan Pro Wrestling star Fred “Mr. No Days Off” Rosser, and more. The card is subject to change.
Meet and greet opportunities will be available for an additional price from 4-7 p.m. All those wishing to attend the meet and greet must have a ticket to the actual evening show which starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets are priced at $75 for Field VIP sets located front row ringside. Field GA tickets are $50 and Bowl GA tickets in the stadium seating area are priced at $35. Limited field tickets remain. Tickets are currently on sale at the Rockers Box Office and online at HighPointRockers.com. Meet and greet tickets can be purchased at MOREWrestlingTickets.com.
Businesses interested in sponsoring the event should contact Masters of Ring Entertainment at info@mastersofringentertainment.com. Current sponsors include Grandover Resort & Spa, High Point Jewelers, Pulse Vodka, Planet Velvet podcast, and AML Wrestling.
More About Masters of Ring Entertainment, LLC
Masters Of Ring Entertainment, LLC is a national organization focused on tradition, honor and community in pro wrestling through special events.
Masters Of Ring Entertainment is committed to supporting the pro wrestling community and providing the best possible fan experience through our brands. Masters Of Ring Entertainment is committed to excellence by entertaining our audience while giving back and having fun!
Masters Of Ring Entertainment fans will be encouraged to feel they are a part of the Masters Of Ring Entertainment brand – as we develop interactive ways for fans to be active participants at all our live events beyond purchasing a ticket. Masters Of Ring Entertainment will bring the heart of pro wrestling back to the professional wrestling industry, placing the emphasis on talent, skill, and ability with a focus on Tradition, Respect & Community as pillars on the foundation of each aspect of our brand.
