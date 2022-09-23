SOLARTÉ COLLECTIONS RAISES FUNDS FOR LPGA*USGA GIRLS GOLF
Winston-Salem, NC, September 22, 2022 — Starting October 7, a new partnership between the LPGA Foundation (Daytona Beach, FL) and Solarté Collections (Winston-Salem, NC), will raise funds for more than 500 LPGA*USGA Girls Golf (Girls Golf) programs around the country.
Each month, each Girls Golf chapter will have a two-week period in which they can sell Solarté’s skincare gift sets of soaps, lotions, shower creams, and more to their community of supporters. A generous portion of every gift set sold results in a financial donation to each participating chapter in the ongoing campaign.
“As a woman-owned company, we are focused on creating pure, limited-selection skin and hair products from French ingredients,” said Solarté CEO, Angela Jenkins. “We believe in the mission of Girls Golf to inspire healthy living through the game of golf. This is an exciting program that could have a meaningful impact.”
Founded in 1989 by a woman who dreamed of sharing her love for the game of golf with her two daughters, Girls Golf sites provide girls with quality golf instruction led by LPGA and PGA teaching professionals or certified coaches from The First Tee. Not only are they experts in taking girls from beginner to advanced golfers, but they help empower them with confidence while teaching them valuable life skills.
Chief Teaching Officer & LPGA Foundation President, Nancy Henderson, commented, “This is an exciting way for Girls Golf to increase the funds to grow their programs. Skin care is so important to golfers because we are constantly bombarded by the outdoor elements. Having a partnership with Solarté just makes sense for all of our health.”
Inspired by the élan of Provence, each Solarté product is based on original formulations created by a French family, with the goal of celebrating their authentic French heritage while using natural, paraben-free, ethically produced ingredients that result in creams, lotions, shampoos and conditioners that improve skin and hair quality and tsexture. Solarté Collections also is sold throughout the country at spas, hotels, resorts, gift shops and online at SolarteCollections.com.
