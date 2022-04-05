Six National Records Set at YMCA National Short Course Swimming Championship in Greensboro
Week-long competition featured 1,280 athletes; two college-bound swimmers recognized for outstanding character and commitment to their communities
CHICAGO (April 4, 2022)— The YMCA National Short Course Swimming Championship wrapped up Friday at the Greensboro Aquatics Center in Greensboro, N.C. Since its debut in 1923, this national meet has featured outstanding swimming competition and served as a celebration of achievement by young athletes.
A total of 16 records were broken—six women’s, four men’s, and six YMCA National marks—at the event, which last took place in 2019 (Covid) and this year included swimmers from 170 Ys across 26 states. The Piedmont Family YMCA in Charlottesville (VA) are both Men’s Team Champions and Combined Team Champions, while the Women’s Team Championship goes to the Greater Somerset County YMCA (NJ). The Piedmont Family Y’s Gary Taylor was awarded Coach of the Meet.
High school seniors Sara-Michael Jann of the YMCA of Greater Spartanburg (SC) and Reuben Williams from the Vineland Y (NJ) are the Adolph Kiefer YMCA Youth Character Scholarship Award winners. The recipients each earn $2,500 for the upcoming academic year; Sara-Michael is headed to Gardner Webb University, while Reuben will attend Rider University.
Given annually by YMCA of the USA and the Adolph Kiefer family, the honor recognizes one male and one female for their excellence in academic achievement, demonstration of the YMCA core values and commitment to strengthening their community through participation in the YMCA competitive swimming program. The scholarship resulted from the establishment of the Adolph Kiefer Memorial Fund, made possible by the generosity of the Kiefer Family. Adolph Kiefer is an Olympic Gold Medalist who learned to swim at the Y.
About The Y and YMCA of the USA
YMCA of the USA (Y-USA) is the national resource office for the Y, a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for almost 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. Learn more at ymca.org.
