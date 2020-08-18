Level Cross, NC - This year’s Pettyfest will be held Saturday, August 29, at the Petty Museum in Level Cross. It’s an opportunity for drivers to show off their favorite car, and for families to tour the Petty Museum, Petty's Garage, and the birthplace of Richard Petty.
“This is the 10th Annual PettyFest and it’s a very special one because we’re celebrating 70 years of the Petty family racing legacy,” said Rebecca Petty Moffitt, daughter of Richard Petty, and Executive Director of the Petty Family Foundation. “We’ll have food trucks, craft vendors, music and much more, AND we’ll do it safely, by following all COVID-19 protocols.”
The public is invited to attend, but everyone must wear a face mask, and practice social distancing. Hand washing facilities will be available on-site.
General admission is $10, and tickets will only be sold at the gate.
The first 100 drivers to show off their classic or modern vehicles will receive a commemorative dash plaque. There’s also a special opportunity to meet NASCAR legend Richard Petty!
“Drivers can also join the 4th Annual King's Court where you can show off your car to the King himself, and there will be a "Petty's Choice" trophy up for grabs at the end of the day.”
King’s Court Admission is $430, and it includes: a Meet & Greet with the King, lunch for two on the day of Pettyfest, and a special King's Court VIP Gift. Space is limited to the first 20 cars, and all proceeds go to benefit the Petty Family Foundation which supports a number of area charities and organizations, including Paralyzed Vets and Victory Junction (a portion of the proceeds are tax deductible).
PettyFest will take place rain or shine, and you don’t have to bring a vehicle to attend. No pets please.
For more information, or to register for King's Court ONLY, please email shannon@pettyfamilyfoundation.org , or call 336.495.6643.
