Seven Wyndham Championship Past Champions, Including Reigning Champ Tom Kim, Set for 2022 Presidents Cup
GREENSBORO, N.C. - - With the announcements of captain’s picks for each Presidents Cup team earlier this month, seven past Wyndham Championship winners, led by United States captain, three-time champion Davis Love III, will participate in the 2022 Presidents Cup set for this week at Quail Hollow Country Club in Charlotte, N.C. The Presidents Cup begins Thursday with five foursomes matches.
- Last year’s Wyndham Championship winner, Kevin Kisner, is playing as one of Love’s captain’s picks. Kisner was undefeated in his Presidents Cup debut in 2017 and is known as a match play specialist. Earlier this season, he advanced to the Championship Match at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play for the third time in four years and improved his all-time match play record at Austin Country Club to 22-7-1.
- Webb Simpson is an assistant captain for the United States team. The 2011 Wyndham Championship winner is a Quail Hollow member who has three Presidents Cup appearances and three Ryder Cup appearances to his credit.
- The full United States team includes automatic qualifiers Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Tony Finau along with captain’s picks Kisner, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Billy Horschel and Wake Forest University alumnus Cameron Young.
- Joohyung “Tom” Kim earned his way onto the International Team with his victory in last month’s Wyndham Championship. After opening the tournament with a quadruple-bogey eight on the first hole, Kim battled back and captured his first PGA TOUR event beating the field by five strokes. With the win, he became the youngest winner in tournament history, the 20th first-time PGA TOUR winner in tournament history, although he had six international wins to his credit, and the 20th international winner in tournament history.
“It’s crazy. I can’t believe I’ll be able to play the Presidents Cup,” Kim told The Golfing Hub. “It’s something I’ve watched all the time so it’s going to be exciting, and hopefully, I can be a good contribution. I’m a lot younger than all the guys on the team so hopefully I can bring that young energy and just be a kid out there and have all the fun we have. As long as we come together as a team, we’re going to have a chance.”
- International Team Captain Trevor Immelman selected 2016 Wyndham Championship winner Si Woo Kim as one of his captain’s picks. The South Korean golfer recorded 11 top-25s in 29 starts this season, including finishing tied for eighth at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Also on the International Team are 2005 Wyndham Championship winner K.J. Choi and 2014 champion Camillo Villegas – both serving as assistant captains.
- The full International Team includes automatic qualifiers Adam Scott, Mito Pereira, Tom Kim, Corey Conners, Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im along with captain’s picks Cameron Davis, Si Woo Kim, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, K.H. Lee, Sebastian Munoz and Taylor Pendrith.
