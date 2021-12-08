On October 22, 2021 The School of Reading put on a Lucha Libre spectacle for the students of Ashley Elementary. The event called “Green Eggs and Slam” was a remarkable success. Money was raised for the PTA and about 100 Sonic the Hedgehog Comic Books were given out.
The most spectacular occurrence of the night was when the world-famous Drago entered the ring. Dawned in his beautiful and scaly costume, it was as if a Dragon burst through the green curtain. For many kids, the pandemic has reduced their exposure to theatrics and live entertainment. They were hype. REALLY HYPE.
This was a significant family experience and a legitimate luchador from Mexico City coming to the inner city of Winston-Salem was a special treat. The shrills, thrills, and screams that roared from the crowd surprised the adults in attendance.
They underestimated how much their little ones were going to enjoy themselves. Children love Lucha Libre. It is a magical world of fantasy, athleticism, and storytelling. Kids can be themselves at an 11 and have fun with no barriers or boundaries.
The Purpose of The School of Reading is to bridge this sort of excitement from in the ring to in between the pages of a book. The School of Reading puts on Lucha Libre events throughout the triad, giving away free books, with a mission to boost literacy throughout the Triad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.