MARCH 1, 2021 – The bracket is set, and March Madness is officially underway in Guilford County Schools. All 28 high schools are competing for cash, prizes and bragging rights in Say Yes Guilford’s 2nd Annual March Madness Competition. Over the next five weeks schools will compete to determine which can increase its Say Yes registration by the highest percentage and advance to the next round.
Say Yes Guilford works closely year-round with Guilford County Schools to increase graduates’ postsecondary success and increasing FAFSA completion is a core part of that goal. Families must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid to qualify for scholarships and financial aid, critical to many students completing their education. As part of the Say Yes Scholarship Registration process, students will complete the FAFSA, making them eligible for federal grants, loans and additional scholarships.
Competition begins Monday, March 1, and the champion will be named on April 5. Say Yes Guilford’s scholarship department will export registration data each Friday at 4pm to determine which school advances, and the results will be announced on Mondays. Scoring is based on a school’s percentage of seniors who have fully completed their Say Yes registration. The winning school will receive a $1000 donation to the counseling department and bragging rights for the year. Seniors at the winning school will also receive a prize.
Every GCS high school has graduates who are continuing their education with Say Yes Guilford support – $8.7 million among more than 1400 students in the 2019-20 school year alone. In 2020 the STEM Early College at NC A&T topped all GCS high schools to win the March Madness Competition with 69% of seniors completing Say Yes Guilford registration.
Say Yes Guilford is committed to providing access to support services and scholarships designed to prepare Guilford County Schools’ students for success in college, career and life. Since its inception in 2015, Say Yes Guilford has awarded over 10.3 million to GCS graduates, and our partnership with more than 100 private colleges and universities provided another $18.2 million for a total impact of over $28.5 million.
Say Yes Guilford scholarship registration is open for GCS seniors through June 1, 2021.
