WINSTON-SALEM, NC (MAY 24, 2021)—Over the course of three days, June 25-27, 2021, Samaritan Ministries will host its annual Tour De Llama bike ride, which was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
New this year is an invitation for casual cyclists and families to support Samaritan by riding the 7-mile route at Salem Lake Greenway on June 26. Riders on the trail between 8 a.m. and noon can find hidden llama throughout the ride, a perfect opportunity to snap a selfie! Children under 12 ride for free. Salem Lake offers a gorgeous and tranquil setting, perfect for a June morning ride.
There are still spots open for those cyclists that want to ride the 21- or 61- mile routes that begin and end at Divine Llama Vineyards. Cyclists can ride anytime between 8 a.m. and noon on their registration day (June 25, 26 or 27) and are welcome to stick around the winery following the rides for llama fun, and to purchase wine and food.
Samaritan encourages individuals and teams to create a fundraising campaign and share Samaritan’s mission with friends, family, and colleagues to make the event a huge success.
The fee for all ride options is $30 per person and all participants will receive a branded Tour De Llama water bottle. All proceeds raised through rider registrations and sponsorships help provide food and shelter to our hungry and homeless neighbors in the Winston-Salem area.
Samaritan would like to thank event sponsor Arbor Investment Advisors for continued support and extend a special thanks to Ken’s Bike Shop and Divine Llama Vineyards for helping make this a special weekend for cyclists.
For more information, to register as a rider or sponsor and/or create a fundraising campaign, visit samaritanforsyth.org.
About Samaritan Ministries
Founded in 1981, Samaritan Ministries is an interdenominational, volunteer-based Christian ministry that serves Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. The Samaritan Ministries Soup Kitchen and Samaritan Inn Shelter are open 365 days and nights a year to serve people in need. Samaritan Ministries is located at 414 E. Northwest Blvd. near downtown Winston-Salem. For more information about Samaritan Ministries, please visit samaritanforsyth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.