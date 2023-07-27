Ryder Cup Captains Zach Johnson, Luke Donald Will Play Wyndham Championship
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Zach Johnson and Luke Donald, the Ryder Cup captains who will lead their teams into battle this fall, will play next week’s Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced today. The 84th annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 2-6, 2023 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.
The 44th Ryder Cup matches will be played Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 2023 at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Guidonia Montecellio just outside Rome. The Ryder Cup is one of the world’s greatest sports events with 24 of the best golfers on the planet representing the United States and Europe going head-to-head in three days of match-play competition. Captain Steve Stricker’s United States team defeated Europe 19-9 at The American Club in Kohler, Wisc., in 2021.
Johnson, a 12-time PGA TOUR winner who will lead the United States team in the fall, won the Masters in 2007 and the Open Championship in 2015. He has seven previous Wyndham Championship appearances including each of the last four. His best finishes here are tied for fifth in 2013 and tied for seventh in 2020. The Iowa native played in the Ryder Cup five times and the Presidents Cup four times before being named captain for this year’s team.
Donald, a former No. 1 player in the world and the European captain, is a five-time PGA TOUR winner with eight international wins also to his credit. He was the Wyndham Championship runner up in 2016 – it was his best finish in his 10 previous Wyndham Championship starts which include each of the last four tournaments. He won “vacations for life” courtesy of Wyndham Rewards when he made a hole-in-one at the par 3 16th hole during the first round in 2016. Donald is a four-time Ryder Cup player.
The Wyndham Championship is the third-to-last chance for United States players to earn Ryder Cup qualifying points. Following the BMW Championship Aug. 17-20, the top-six players in points will automatically qualify for the team. The six captain’s picks will be made following the TOUR Championship, Aug. 24-27, 2023. Players hoping to play for Europe have until Sept. 3, 2023 to earn points. At that time, the six automatic qualifiers and captain’s picks will be determined.
“It’s a neat deal to have both Ryder Cup captains in the Wyndham Championship field,” executive director Mark Brazil said. “Playing at Sedgefield gives Zach and Luke an opportunity to see some players they’re considering for the team in person at the final regular season event. It’s pretty cool that our PGA TOUR event can have such a significant impact on team selection for what can easily be called the best golf tournament in the world.”
About the Wyndham Championship:
Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the seventh-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Rewards and presenting sponsor Truist for their continued support. Additional tournament information is available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com and the tournament’s social media channels, including the Wyndham Championship Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram.
About Wyndham Rewards:
Named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world’s most generous rewards program with more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide range of rewards, including free nights at any of approximately 9,100 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through affiliation with Wyndham Destinations and others. Wyndham Rewards has approximately 101 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You’ve earned this.®
About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts:
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world’s largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,100 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 845,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 24 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company’s award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 101 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.
About Club Wyndham:
Club Wyndham® is the flagship vacation ownership brand as part of Wyndham Destinations, the world’s largest vacation ownership business. From the busy streets of the Big Apple to the calming shores of Hawaii, Club Wyndham owners have access to more than 100 resorts to unlock new cities, new experiences and new destinations. Club Wyndham lets travelers spark their sense of adventure with spacious resort suites featuring the comforts of home, including fully equipped kitchens, separate living and dining areas, and separate bedrooms, plus resort amenities and quality service. Wander across town, across the country or across the ocean – no matter what’s on your travel bucket list, Club Wyndham offers the chance to live it. All Club Wyndham resorts participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the number one hotel rewards program as named by readers of USA TODAY, and the world's most generous rewards program with more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Club Wyndham is part of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) and its portfolio of travel businesses. For more information, visit ClubWyndham.com. Connect with us on Twitter: @ClubWyndham; Facebook: @ClubWyndham; and Instagram: @ClubWyndham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.