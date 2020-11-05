HIGH POINT—Gear up for a perfect autumn run on a cross country course. The Great Pumpkin 5K Trail Run will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, at 8:30 a.m. at 1946 Sandy Ridge Road, Colfax. Registration is limited so register now to ensure a spot. Race-day registration will be online only. Cost is $35. All proceeds benefit GO FAR programs.
Schools and organizations benefit from our programs, including 5K training, scholarships, and the Lace Up Shoe Fund. Due to COVID-19, we have been providing alternate ways for youth to stay active and continue to train for a 5K from home. Proceeds from this event will help us continue this support.
What to know about The Great Pumpkin 5K:
- On race day, runners get a temperature check, pick up a race bib, and go to assigned waves of socially distanced groups of 50 or less.
- Disposable masks will be provided, worn until the race begins, and gaiters will be provided upon finishing the race.
- NO SPECTATORS WILL BE ALLOWED.
- All finishers will receive a finisher’s medal from GO FAR and a neck gaiter, courtesy of Novant Health.
- Prizes include Fleet Feet gift cards for top overall male and female winners, and GO FAR gear for age group winners.
Don’t want to run but want to help?
GO FAR has spent the year finding new ways to serve in the community and schools who rely on our programming. As a 501(c)3 North Carolina–based nonprofit, GO FAR would not be able to continue to provide this programming or scholarships without continued community support. All donations from The Great Pumpkin 5K Trail Run will help fund GO FAR programs. Please consider donating to GO FAR.
Learn more
For more information about this event and to register, visit https://runsignup.com/gofarpumpkin5k.
