GREENSBORO, NC (September 1, 2020) – The Downtown Greenway announces the first ever Run 4 the Greenway Virtual Challenge. In place of what would have been the 11th annual Run 4 the Greenway, the 2020 Run 4 the Greenway Virtual Challenge will build awareness and excitement for the Downtown Greenway as a virtual event.
A rolling packet pick-up pop-up will be held on Sat., Oct.17 from 1-5pm at LoFi Park (500 North Eugene Street) on the Downtown Greenway. On-line registration is open from September 1-October 17. Participants can run the 4 mile or 1 mile run on their own time/schedule between October 17-31 and submit times and photos to the RaceJoy app managed by Jones Racing Company. A Virtual Closing Party will take place on Sunday, November 1 from 4-5pm with music, random prize drawings from local businesses for participants and interactive activities.
The suggested route of the 4 mile run will encompass all of the open sections of the Downtown Greenway and a detour route running parallel to the railroad corridor on the western side. The 1 mile route can be any 1 mile section of the 4 mile route. Alternately, participants can select any 1 mile or 4 mile route of their choice – either in Greensboro or others places throughout the country – wherever participants may live. Out-of-town participants will receive the packet by mail. A separate scavenger hunt on the Downtown Greenway will be offered for runners and other residents.
The Downtown Greenway is an important project for the City of Greensboro. With the first 1 1/2 miles of the 4 mile loop open, another 1 ½ miles currently under construction, and the final 1 mile to go under construction in early 2021, it is critical to continue to spread the word about the project and how it is impacting Greensboro residents and visitors.
With the eastern section of the Downtown Greenway along Murrow Blvd. being completed in October, it will be a great time for people to explore the newest completed section on their own or with friends and family.
Long-time Run 4 the Greenway runner, Hollis Oberlies shared: ‘Our Downtown Greenway is a great place to exercise, view art and explore our community. I am so grateful for a vibrant, urban, outdoor space, especially this year, when so many activities have been cancelled. As a runner and family with two teens, we are especially happy to have a place to explore Greensboro safely outdoors on bikes and on foot. We have supported the Downtown Greenway for many years, and look forward to the completion of the loop soon. The Run 4 the Greenway has become a fall tradition, and a great way to be part of a city treasure. I encourage any and all to come out with your aunt, uncle, best friend, spouse, kids, and dogs, and participate in the fun, safe event for a great cause! We all could use more park and green space in our lives.’
First Bank continues as the event title sponsor. Other sponsors include Guilford College as our university partner, the City of Greensboro, Greenway at Fisher Park and Stadium View Apartments, Dawn Chaney Foundation, the VF Foundation, and Downtown Greensboro Inc.
To register go to: http://jonesracingcompany.com/racecalendar/
About the Downtown Greenway
The Downtown Greenway, a collaborative project of the City of Greensboro and Action Greensboro, is a planned 4 mile walking and biking trail that will encourage economic development, increase the tax base for the city, and will improve quality of life for its citizens. This urban loop around the center city of downtown Greensboro will enhance the urban landscape with a green space that will promote fitness, connectedness and well-being for our residents and visitors in an aesthetically pleasing environment.
The loop itself provides a unique opportunity for Greensboro to have the only one of its kind in the state and one of the few in the country. With its emphasis on public art, the Greenway will tell stories and engage users of the trail in a unique and authentic way. In addition, with the connections to the extensive existing and planned trails systems in the city and the county, this loop will connect residents from all parts of the community and beyond.
The Downtown Greenway is the signature commemorative project of the Greensboro Bicentennial. This collaboration between public and private partners will serve as a tangible connector for more than a dozen of Greensboro’s diverse neighborhoods, as well as provide access to existing trails that span the city.
The development of the Downtown Greenway comes at a time when projects that spur economic development and improve the quality of life in a city are more important than ever. The City of Greensboro will track the impact the Greenway has on economic development in Greensboro, including job creation, property values and future investments. 1.5 miles of the 4 mile loop has been completed and is open for use. An additional 1.5 miles of the 4 mile loop is under construction now.
For more information on the Downtown Greenway, visit www.downtowngreenway.org or call 336.379.0821.
