Sports medicine professional has spent 30 years in pro baseball
HIGH POINT, N.C. – Joe Geck, a veteran athletic trainer with 30 years of experience in pro baseball, will serve as the sports medicine professional for the High Point Rockers in 2021.
Geck, who resides in Hickory, N.C. year-round, spent 28 years in the Chicago White Sox organization, serving as the head athletic trainer at Charlotte, Birmingham, Winston-Salem, Kannapolis, Hickory and in the Gulf Coast League. He began is professional career with the Kansas City Royals in the Rookie level Gulf Coast League in 1990.
Geck is a graduate of the University of South Florida and holds membership in the National Athletic Trainers Association (NATA), the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society (PBATS) and is licensed as an athletic trainer in North Carolina.
“This will be a good opportunity and I’m looking forward to working with (manager) Jamie Keefe and the front office in High Point,” said Geck. “My goal is to help the team and help the players and do what I can to get the guys to be the most productive they can be. Guys can’t help the team if they can’t stay on the field. It’s pretty much trying to keep everybody available.”
Truist Point will continue to be a premier facility and Geck looks forward to working in the sports medicine area.
“It’s a very nice facility,” said Geck. “It is a really nice training room. The facilities are brand new. It’s hard to beat.”
Geck has been a part of numerous teams that qualified for the playoffs during his career and was the trainer for the AA Birmingham Barons in the White Sox organization when they won the Southern League title in 2002.
The Rockers will begin their second season of play on Friday, May 28 when they visit the York Revolution. The home opener at Truist Point is slated for Tuesday, June 1 vs. the Lexington Legends, one of the two new teams to join the Atlantic League in 2021. High Point’s schedule includes 120 games with 60 contests slated for Truist Point.
About High Point Baseball, Inc.
High Point Baseball, aka the High Point Rockers, began their inaugural season in the Atlantic League in 2019 with their home opener on May 2, in a brand new approximately $36M downtown ballpark, Truist Point, originally named BB&T Point. Enhancing the rich baseball history in North Carolina, High Point Baseball is part of the fastest gowing family sport in America. High Point Baseball is committed to providing superior customer service and quality, affordable fa ily entertainment experiences for the Triad of North Carolina. With seven players having their contract purchased and earning the 2019 Ballpark of the Year as well as Mascot of the Year (HYPE, The Rocking Horse), the High Point Rockers have built a fun and competitive atmosphere in both High Point and the Atlantic League.
About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)
The ALPB is a Partner League of Major League Baseball, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. Through its partnership with MLB, the Atlantic League tests Major League Baseball rules and equipment and collaborates on marketing and technology initiatives. The Atlantic League has sent over 950 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 42 million fans to its affordable, family-friendly ballparks throughout its 24-year history. For more information, please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.
