Rockers Draft Tommy Derer: Reliever shined during ALPB Professional Showcase
HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point Rockers today selected righthanded pitcher Tommy Derer in the Atlantic League Draft. The Draft followed two days of workouts at the ALPB Professional Showcase presented by Prospect Dugout. The showcase was held at the USSSA Space Coast Complex in Viera, Fla.
Derer, 26, is a former pitcher at New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark, N.J. where he won eight games over his four-year career, primarily as a reliever. He added six saves during his career and led the Highlanders in ERA in 2015 with a 2.17 mark. Derer was the team saves leader in 2016 and tied for the team-high with four wins as a senior in 2018
A native of Philadelphia, Derer played at Archbishop Ryan where he All-Philadelphia Catholic Red Division honors and was a Daily News honorable mention selection.
Derer was the 19th overall player selected in the 2022 ALPB Draft.
The Rockers will open the 2022 season on Thursday, April 21 at Truist Point against the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes.
About High Point Baseball, Inc.
High Point Baseball, AKA The High Point Rockers, will begin their third season in the Atlantic League in 2022 in a state-of-the-art, $36M downtown ballpark, Truist Point. High Point Baseball is part of the fastest growing family sport in America and is committed to providing superior customer service and quality, affordable family entertainment for the Triad of North Carolina. The Rockers have built a fun and competitive atmosphere in both High Point and the Atlantic League while playing in the 2019 Ballpark of the Year.
About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)
With teams throughout the Mid-Atlantic, the ALPB is a leader in baseball innovation and a player gateway to Major League Baseball. Through its exclusive partnership with MLB, the Atlantic League tests Major League Baseball rules and equipment initiatives. The Atlantic League has sent over 1,000 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 44 million fans to its affordable, family-friendly ballparks throughout its 24-year history. For more information, please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.
