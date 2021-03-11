Halbohn and Stem returning to High Point after reaching playoffs in 2019
HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point Rockers have signed a pair of veteran pitchers who both pitched for the Rockers during the playoff run in the 2019 season. Reliever Kyle Halbohn and starter Craig Stem will both return for the 2021 season.
Halbohn, 28, is a 6-8 righthander who has excelled as a reliever in professional baseball. He was a member of the Rockers’ opening day roster in 2019 before being moved to the Chicago Dogs of the American Association in May, 2019. Halbohn appeared in 36 games with the Dogs, going 2-0 with a 1.98 ERA and earning 14 saves. He returned to the Rockers in September, 2019, becoming an integral part of High Point’s bullpen during the run to the playoffs. Halbohn went 1-0 with a career-best 1.89 ERA in 15 appearances for the Rockers in 2019.
Halbohn, a native of North Massapequa, N.Y. pitched collegiately at Spartanburg (S.C.) Methodist, Belmont Abbey and Kansas State. He started in affiliated baseball with the Yankees organization in 2016 and rose through their ranks before joining the Los Angeles Angels farm system. For his career, Halbohn owns a 16-10 record in 152 career appearances with 294 strikeouts in just 274 career innings.
Stem, 31, returns to the Rockers after making four starts for High Point during the stretch run of the 2019 season. The 6-5 righty struck out 28 batters in 24.1 innings of work while walking just eight. A veteran of the Atlantic League, Stem was an all-star with Southern Maryland in 2019 while going 4-3 with a 2.74 ERA. The Rockers acquired him in September for the critical final weeks of the regular season and the playoffs.
Stem, starting his fifth year in the Atlantic League, was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 15th round of the 2011 Draft out of Trevecca Nazarene (Tenn.). A native of Old Hickory, Tenn., Stem moved upwards through the Dodgers’ farm system before being traded to the Miami Marlins following the 2014 system. He reached AAA with New Orleans in the Marlins’ system during the 2015 season. Stem won a career-high seven games with Southern Maryland in 2018 and has 17 career wins in the Atlantic League.
“Stemmer had a few starts towards the end of the 2019 season and he and Joe Van Meter were our No. 1 and No. 2 pitchers going into the playoffs,” said Keefe. “He threw the ball outstanding. Craig’s a guy that likes to pitch to contact. He can strikeout a guy when he needs to, but he pitches to contact and trusts his defense behind him. And with the defense we’re going to put behind these guys this year, I think there’s some excitement. He knows who we have coming in and who we’re going to have in that infield and he’s excited. We will throw him right in the middle of that rotation again.”
The Rockers will begin their second season of play on Friday, May 28 when they visit the York Revolution. The home opener at Truist Point is slated for Tuesday, June 1 vs. the Lexington Legends, one of two new teams to join the Atlantic League in 2021. High Point’s schedule includes 120 games with 60 contests slated for Truist Point.
About High Point Baseball, Inc
High Point Baseball, aka the High Point Rockers, began their inaugural season in the Atlantic League in 2019 with their home opener on May 2, in a brand new approximately $36M downtown ballpark, Truist Point, originally named BB&T Point. Enhancing the rich baseball history in North Carolina, High Point Baseball is part of the fastest growing family sport in America. High Point Baseball is committed to providing superior customer service and quality, affordable family entertainment experiences for the Triad of North Carolina. With seven players having their contract purchased and earning the 2019 Ballpark of the Year as well as Mascot of the Year (HYPE, The Rocking Horse), the High Point Rockers have built a fun and competitive atmosphere in both High Point and the Atlantic League.
About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)
The ALPB is a Partner League of Major League Baseball, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. Through its partnership with MLB, the Atlantic League tests Major League Baseball rules and equipment and collaborates on marketing and technology initiatives. The Atlantic League has sent over 950 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 42 million fans to its affordable, family-friendly ballparks throughout its 24-year history. For more information, please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.
