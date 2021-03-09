Played in 2016 World Series with Cleveland
HIGH POINT, N.C. – Michael Martinez, a seven-year veteran of the Major Leagues, has signed with the High Point Rockers for the upcoming 2021 season. Martinez has played with five different Major League teams during his career and has been to the playoffs four times.
Martinez was with the Lancaster Barnstormers of the Atlantic League in 2019 and hit .252 with nine home runs and 42 RBI with an OPS of .663.
A native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Martinez last played in the Major Leagues with Cleveland and Tampa Bay during the 2017 season. Martinez spent 2018 at Cleveland’s AAA club in Columbus, Ohio.
Martinez originally joined the Washington Nationals organization in 2006 and advanced through their system before reaching the Major Leagues with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2011. He continued with the Phillies through the 2013 season before joining the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2014. Martinez was with the Indians in 2015 and 2016, helping the Tribe reach the World Series in 2016 vs. the Chicago Cubs. He split the 2017 season between Cleveland and Tampa Bay.
The Rockers will begin their second season of play on Friday, May 28 when they visit the York Revolution. The home opener at Truist Point is slated for Tuesday, June 1 vs. the Lexington Legends, one of two new teams to join the Atlantic League in 2021. High Point’s schedule includes 120 games with 60 contests slated for Truist Point.
About High Point Baseball, Inc
High Point Baseball, aka the High Point Rockers, began their inaugural season in the Atlantic League in 2019 with their home opener on May 2, in a brand new approximately $36M downtown ballpark, Truist Point, originally named BB&T Point. Enhancing the rich baseball history in North Carolina, High Point Baseball is part of the fastest growing family sport in America. High Point Baseball is committed to providing superior customer service and quality, affordable family entertainment experiences for the Triad of North Carolina. With seven players having their contract purchased and earning the 2019 Ballpark of the Year as well as Mascot of the Year (HYPE, The Rocking Horse), the High Point Rockers have built a fun and competitive atmosphere in both High Point and the Atlantic League.
About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)
The ALPB is a Partner League of Major League Baseball, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. Through its partnership with MLB, the Atlantic League tests Major League Baseball rules and equipment and collaborates on marketing and technology initiatives. The Atlantic League has sent over 950 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 42 million fans to its affordable, family-friendly ballparks throughout its 24-year history. For more information, please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.
