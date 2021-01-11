Rent a Suite at High Point’s Downtown Stadium for Your Work Day
HIGH POINT, N.C. – Work from home? HOW ABOUT WORK FROM THE BALLPARK! The High Point Rockers are giving fans a chance to visit their favorite stadium during the work week and enjoy views of the ever-growing downtown area. Beginning on Mon., Jan. 11, all eight suites at Truist Point will be available for rent on a daily, or weekly, basis.
Suites can be rented for groups of up to four people for $80 per day or $325 for the entire week. Outside food and beverage will not be permitted and reservations must be made at least 48 hours in advance. Those who rent a suite will also have access to the following amenities:
- Temperature controlled rooms with views of the award winning Truist Point and the continuing construction of downtown High Point for those video meeting backgrounds
- A private, luxury suite with Wifi and HDMI capabilities
- Complimentary parking in the VIP Lot, located at 214 Lindsay Street
- Complimentary water and coffee (food options available at additional cost)
- Private bathrooms
- Possible visit from HYPE The Rocking Horse
- 10% off the Rockers Team Store, located in the Home Clubhouse
- Discount on future rentals at Truist Point
- Suites available Monday thru Friday, 9am to 5pm (additional hours available upon request)
- Ask about larger groups and all-inclusive packages!
All local, state, and CDC guidelines will be followed with suites being sanitized after each day of use. Masks must be worn upon entering the ballpark and suite. For more information visit HighPointRockers.com, or to reserve a suite, contact Caroline Keating at (336) 888-1012 or ckeating@highpointrockers.com.
About High Point Baseball, Inc
High Point Baseball aka the High Point Rockers began their inaugural season in the Atlantic League in 2019 with their home opener on May 2, in a brand new approximately $36M downtown ballpark, Truist Point, originally named BB&T Point. Enhancing the rich baseball history in North Carolina, High Point Baseball is part of the fastest growing family sport in America. High Point Baseball is committed to providing superior customer service and quality, affordable family entertainment experiences for the Triad of North Carolina. With seven players having their contract purchased and earning the 2019 Ballpark of the Year as well as Mascot of the Year (HYPE, The Rocking Horse), the High Point Rockers have built a fun and competitive atmosphere in both High Point and the Atlantic League.
About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)
The ALPB is a Partner League of Major League Baseball, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. Through its partnership with MLB, the Atlantic League tests Major League Baseball rules and equipment and collaborates on marketing and technology initiatives. The Atlantic League has sent over 950 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 42 million fans to its affordable, family-friendly ballparks throughout its 24-year history. For more information, please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.
