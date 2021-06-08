(Level Cross)- According to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey, consumers will spend more than $20 billion dollars this year on Father’s Day gifts. And while neck ties and greeting cards are OK, they can’t compare with a gift from the King.
“This year, we’re offering two great gifts for Father’s Day,” said Rebecca Petty Moffitt, executive director of the Petty Family Fondation. “One is a commemorative Richard Petty Icon Gift Card, and the other is a personal cameo call from the King himself.”
Part of the proceeds from sales of the gift card will go to support Victory Junction, a camp for children with serious or terminal illnesses.
“It’s a win/win all the way around, from my Daddy to yours!,” said Moffitt.
