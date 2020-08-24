GREENSBORO, NC (August 24, 2020) – Registration is open for this fall’s Challenger League Golf, Flag Football, and Cheerleading. These programs are offered by Greensboro Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation in partnership with ARC of Greensboro, Proehlific Park, and First Tee for individuals of all abilities and designed for individuals with disabilities.
Flag Football and Cheerleading
Ages: 10 and up
Registration: arcg.org/sports
Cost: Free
Due to COVID-19 concerns, this season’s Carolina Panthers Challenger League Flag Football and Cheerleading will hold virtual drills and workouts in September and October. Practice times will be determined after registration based on team members’ availability. Athletes will do a self-check of their skills. The season will end with a virtual competition against Durham Parks and Recreation, a cheer skills showcase and drive-in banquet.
Golf
Ages: 10 and up
Registration: firsttee.force.com/TFT_login?website=www.firstteetriad.org
Cost: $10
First Tee of the Triad will host a small class 10-11:30 am or 4:30-6 pm, Wednesdays, September 9 to October 14, at Gillespie Golf Course, 306 E. Florida St. At the end of this program, the participants will get to take what they have learned and compete on the golf course.
For more information about the leagues, contact AIR at 336-373-2626 or air@greensboro-nc.gov.
