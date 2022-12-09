Registration Now Underway for Challenger Basketball and Cheer
GREENSBORO, NC (December 9, 2022) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation (AIR) unit offers Big 3 Challenger Basketball and Cheer from January 21 to March 3 for youth eight years old and up and adults with disabilities. Register for $10 at www.tinyurl.com/ChallengerBall2023.
Big 3 is designed for youth and adults with disabilities to build skills and knowledge of basketball and cheerleading. This program is offered in partnership with the ARC of Greensboro and the Kernersville and High Point Parks and Recreation departments. Practice are from 10:30 am to 12:45 pm, Saturdays January 21, January 28, and February 11, at the Smith Active Adult Center, 2401 Fairview St. Tournaments will be held from 6-8 pm on February 3, in Kernersville, and from 10 am to 12 noon on February 18, in High Point. The end of season ceremony is February 3, at Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Dr.
For more information about AIR, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/AIR. For more program information, contact Greensboro Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation Program Coordinator Sharon Williams at Sharon.williams@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2954.
