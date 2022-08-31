Registration Now Open for October 15 Patriot Golf Classic Tournament
GREENSBORO, NC (August 30, 2022) – Gillespie Golf Course will host its inaugrual Patriot Golf Classic golf tournament to benefit the PGA HOPE and Folds of Honor programs at 9 am, Saturday, October 15, 306 E. Florida St. The cost is $125 per two-person team. Register online.
Gillespie is a chapter of PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere), a free program that introduces golf to veterans with and without disabilities to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. Folds of Honor is a nonprofit scholarship fund that provides financial assistance to family members of military members killed or disabled in the line of duty. The tournament registration fee cost covers green and cart fees and includes range balls, breakfast and awards. This is a two-person captain’s choice tournament with a shotgun start.
For more information or to become a tournament sponsor, contact Gillespie Golf Course Manager Bob Brooks at bob.brooks@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-5850.
