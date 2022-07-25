Registration is Open for Challenger Flag Football and Cheer
GREENSBORO, NC (July 25, 2022) – The Parks and Recreation Department’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation (AIR) Unit is now registering people 10-35 for fall Carolina Panthers’ Challenger League Flag Football and Cheerleading. The program is free and space is limited. Register for football or cheer online.
The league gives individuals with disabilities a chance to play flag football or participate in cheerleading with assistance from volunteers. The league is supported by a grant from the Carolina Panthers. Practices will take place Fridays, 6-7:30 pm, August 26 to October 29.
AIR offers a variety of recreation programs and social events for individuals of all abilities. For more information about AIR programs, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/AIR.
