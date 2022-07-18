R.E.D. Zone Youth Football Hosts Free Clinic July 25-28
GREENSBORO, NC (July 18, 2022) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s R.E.D. Zone Football league will host a free football skillsclinic for children ages 7-12 from 6-8 pm, July 25-28, at Glenwood Recreation Center, 2010 Coliseum Blvd. This program is free, but registration is required.
R.E.D. Zone is a joint inter-city football league that emphasizes “Recreation, Education, and Development.” For more information about Greensboro youth sports or to register your child for the fall R.E.D. Zone season, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/athletics.
