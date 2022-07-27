CareLink Goes Pink for Women’s Only 5K
“PinkLink” hit the road this week, raising awareness and reminding participants to mark their calendars.
Greensboro – Cone Health is celebrating a milestone Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run with a special addition to its fleet of CareLink ambulances.
Dubbed “PinkLink,” a freshly wrapped CareLink ambulance has traded in its standard teal and navy color scheme for a pink decal commemorating the 30th Women’s Only 5K. The ambulance underwent its four-day transformation at The Decal Source in McLeansville, thanks to the handy work of Nick Cheney, owner of NoMad Graphics.
Beginning this week, “PinkLink” is back on the road to build excitement for the Women’s Only, raise breast cancer awareness and send a message to the community.
“We’re happy to support the women of the Women’s Only 5K,” said Thomas Tucker with Cone Health CareLink. “We’re here to support you and represent you, and I hope we can do that in the best way possible.
The 30th Anniversary Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run is set for Saturday, Oct. 1. Proceeds from the event provide local women with screening mammograms and help meet expenses associated with breast cancer treatment.
Women can register for the Women’s Only at womensonly5k.com.
