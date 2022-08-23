WINSTON-SALEM OPEN AT WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Tournament level: ATP World Tour 250 Event
- Dates: Main Draw: August 21-27, 2022; Qualifying: August 20, 2022.
- Site: Wake Forest Tennis Complex, 100 West 32nd Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27105
- Singles main draw: 48-player draw with four players coming from qualifying
- Doubles main draw: 16-team draw
- Qualifying draw: 16-player singles draw
- Prize Money: $717,505
- US Open Series: Final tournament in nine-tournament series leading up the US Open.
- Web site: www.winstonsalemopen.com
- ATP World Tour website for the tournament: Click here
- Winston-Salem Open site plan (PDF)
The Winston-Salem Open is a charitable non-profit whose proceeds benefit many in the local community. The primary charitable partner is the Winston-Salem / Forsyth County Schools middle school athletic programs. The Winston-Salem Open proceeds helped bring back cross country programs and expand tennis to all of the middle schools in Forsyth County.
The US Open Series has established itself as a true regular season of hard court tennis, linking nine summer tournaments to the US Open. Fans follow the action throughout the summer through national television coverage, culminating each week with back-to-back men’s and women’s finals every Sunday afternoon.
Tickets for the 2022 Winston-Salem Open will be available for purchase beginning in the spring of 2022. For questions, you can contact our box office.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
ALL SALES ARE FINAL. NO CANCELLATION WILL BE PERMITTED AND NO REFUNDS WILL BE OFFERED. THIS TICKET IS A PERSONAL LICENSE AND MAY BE REVOKED AT ANY TIME FOR ANY REASON. SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.
Risk of loss or theft of tickets shall pass to the purchaser; management will not be obligated to admit purchaser unless a ticket is presented. Management reserves the right, without the refund of the ticket purchase price, to refuse admission to or eject any person whose conduct is deemed by management to be disorderly, unsafe or a threat to others in any way. The holder of this ticket assumes all risks and danger of personal injury and all other hazards arising from or related in any way to the tournament for which this ticket is issued, whether occurring prior to, during or after the tournament.
By presenting a ticket for admission to the Winston-Salem Open, you hereby consent to (i) the reasonable search of your person and belongings for prohibited items; (ii) the use of your image or likeness incidental to any live or recorded video program, photograph or other transmission or reproduction of the tournament for any and all purposes; and (iii) the prohibition against transmitting or aiding another in the transmission of any description, account photograph or reproduction of any aspect of the tournament.
Inclement Weather Policy: If session is canceled after one match on Stadium Court is completed, no exchanges or refunds will be made. If session is canceled without the completion of one match on Stadium Court, ticket holder is entitled to a ticket to the same session of the tournament next year. The Winston-Salem Open cannot guarantee ticket availability, exchange of equal value or comparable seat location. All ticket exchanges are final, and there will be NO REFUNDS OR CREDITS. In addition, patrons are advised that the Winston-Salem Open schedule of play is subject to change for all sessions. Tickets are not eligible for refund or exchange due to one or more changes in the Winston-Salem Open schedule of play.
Will Call: Tickets may be left for pick-up by another person at the Will Call window located at the Tournament Box office. Person picking up tickets must present photo ID or tickets will not be released.
Prohibited Items: The following items MAY NOT be brought onto the grounds:
Sealed packages of any kind
Briefcases
Backpacks
Hard coolers or like containers
Glass bottles or cans of any kind
Aerosol cans or noisemaking devices
Alcohol (available for purchase on tournament grounds)
Umbrellas
Commercial photographic or video cameras or recording devices
Computers, tablets or laptops
Food (except in limited quantities for medical, dietary or infant purposes)
Weapons
Animals (service animals allowed)
Flags, banners or signs
Drones (UAS-Unmanned Aircraft Systems) or other model aircraft
"Selfie" sticks or other telescopic devices
Any materials constituting unauthorized advertising or promotion
Laser pointing devices
Tennis racquets (unless attending a clinic, then must be returned to car)
Bicycles or scooters of any type
In-line skates, roller skates, skateboards
Any other items deemed unlawful or dangerous by the management of the Winston-Salem Open, in its sole discretion.
Parking Info: Public parking will be in the Truist field parking lot, please enter off of Deacon Blvd.
