Past Champions J.T. Poston Davis Love III, Brandt Snedeker, Webb Simpson, Ryan Moore, Jim Herman will Play Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Past champions J.T. Poston, Davis Love III, Brandt Snedeker, Webb Simpson, Ryan Moore and Jim Herman will all play next week’s Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced today. The 84th annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 2-6, 2023 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.
Poston, who will make his seventh Wyndham Championship start, entered the 2019 final round trailing by three strokes but fired an 8-under par 62 and won the tournament by a stroke over 2011 champion Webb Simpson. The Western Carolina University alumnus became the first player since 1974 to win a PGA TOUR stroke-play event without making a bogey. He earned his second PGA TOUR victory at the 2022 John Deere Classic. A native of Hickory, N.C., Poston is 59th in the current FedExCup point standings and 51st in the Official World Golf Rankings.
Love, who won the Wyndham Championship in 1992, 2006 and ‘15, is making his 26th Wyndham Championship appearance which ties him for most all-time starts with Fuzzy Zoeller (26). The two trail only eight-time champion Sam Snead (34) on the all-time starts list. His three titles here are second only Snead. The World Golf Hall of Famer won 21 PGA TOUR events, played in the Ryder Cup six times, was Ryder Cup captain twice and played in the Presidents Cup five times.
Simpson, who leads the Wyndham Championship career money-winners list with $3,728,335 in 14 starts, has battled neck injuries and is working his way back into form. He captured his first PGA TOUR victory at the Wyndham Championship in 2011 and went on to win the 2012 U.S. Open 10 months later. Simpson’s last five Wyndham Championship results are third, tied for second, second, tied for third and tied for seventh; he withdrew prior to completing the second round last year. The Wake Forest University alumnus represented the United States in the Ryder Cup in 2012, ‘14 and ‘18, the Presidents Cup in 2011, ‘13 and ‘19 and the Walker Cup in 2007.
Snedeker won the Wyndham Championship in 2007, his first-career win, and again in 2018 shooting a course-record 59 in the first round becoming just the 10th golfer in PGA TOUR history to shoot a sub-60 round in official tournament play. With the win, the Vanderbilt University alumnus became the 10th multiple winner in tournament history. The nine-time PGA TOUR winner recently returned to competition following significant injuries and has only six starts this season. He is currently playing on a minor medical extension. Snedeker, the 2012 FedExCup champion, is second on the Wyndham Championship career money list with $2,922,725 in 14 appearances here. He represented the United States in the Ryder Cup in 2012 and ’16 as well as the 2013 Presidents Cup.
Moore finished tied for 21st last year and will make his 14th appearance at Sedgefield next week. He won the Wyndham Championship in 2009 following a three-hole playoff. The five-time PGA TOUR winner from Las Vegas finished tied for sixth in 2018, his best finish here since winning in 2009. He hasn’t won this season but finished tied for seventh at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He represented the United States in the 2016 Ryder Cup Matches.
Herman is a three-time PGA TOUR winner who hoisted the Sam Snead Cup in 2020 following his epic weekend performance when he finished 61-64, 15-under par over his final 36 holes, to beat Billy Horschel by a stroke. Herman’s weekend total of 124 equaled the lowest final 36-hole score by a winner in PGA TOUR history (Stuart Appleby – 2010 A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier).
Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the seventh-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Rewards and presenting sponsor Truist for their continued support. Additional tournament information is available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com and the tournament’s social media channels, including the Wyndham Championship Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram.
Named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world’s most generous rewards program with more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide range of rewards, including free nights at any of approximately 9,100 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through affiliation with Wyndham Destinations and others. Wyndham Rewards has approximately 101 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You’ve earned this.®
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world’s largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,100 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 845,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 24 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company’s award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 101 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.
Club Wyndham® is the flagship vacation ownership brand as part of Wyndham Destinations, the world’s largest vacation ownership business. From the busy streets of the Big Apple to the calming shores of Hawaii, Club Wyndham owners have access to more than 100 resorts to unlock new cities, new experiences and new destinations. Club Wyndham lets travelers spark their sense of adventure with spacious resort suites featuring the comforts of home, including fully equipped kitchens, separate living and dining areas, and separate bedrooms, plus resort amenities and quality service. Wander across town, across the country or across the ocean – no matter what’s on your travel bucket list, Club Wyndham offers the chance to live it. All Club Wyndham resorts participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the number one hotel rewards program as named by readers of USA TODAY, and the world's most generous rewards program with more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Club Wyndham is part of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) and its portfolio of travel businesses. For more information, visit ClubWyndham.com. Connect with us on Twitter: @ClubWyndham; Facebook: @ClubWyndham; and Instagram: @ClubWyndham.
