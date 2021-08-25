GREENSBORO, NC (August 23, 2021) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will honor National Cheer Day, September 14, with a spirit day celebration for children aged 5-12. It will be held from 2-4 pm, September 12, at the Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 Sixteenth St. Doors open at 1:30 pm. To participate, RSVP by September 4 at 336-782-0581 or rvrosenbalm@me.com.
The cost is $7 per child, or free for anyone registered for fall 2021 R.E.D. Zone Cheerleading. Nspired Athletics will provide training on flexibility, flipping, cheer, dance and tumbling techniques. This fun get-together is perfect for individuals or squads. All participants will learn a routine to perform together at the end of the event. All attendees will be required to follow local guidelines and wear a face covering.
For more information, contact Assistant Athletic Director Toni Byrd at 336-373-2794 or antwoinette.byrd@greensboro-nc.gov.
