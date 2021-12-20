Parks and Recreation Winter Hike Series Begins January 1

GREENSBORO, NC (December 20, 2022) – The Parks and Recreation Department will host a series of guided winter hikes beginning January 1, 2022. Each hike is free, but registration is required.

January 1, 2022

New Year's Day Hike on Nat Greene Trail

Distance: 5.6 miles | Duration: 3 hours

Bring canned goods, coats, or blankets to donate to Greensboro Urban Ministries.

Sign up online.

January 17, 2022

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Hike on Piedmont Trail

Distance: 6 miles | Duration: 2-3 hours

Clean up the trail while hiking.

Sign up online.

February 13, 2022

Valentine's Day Hike on Palmetto Trail

Distance: 2.8 miles | Duration: 2 hours

Bring dog food or cat food for donations to the SPCA.

Sign up online.

March 19, 2022

Spring Equinox Hike on Bill Craft Trail

Distance: 7 miles | Duration: 3 hours

Learn to recognize the signs of spring.

Sign up online. 

For more information about this program and others lead by City lakes staff, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/lakes.

