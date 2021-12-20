Parks and Recreation Winter Hike Series Begins January 1
GREENSBORO, NC (December 20, 2022) – The Parks and Recreation Department will host a series of guided winter hikes beginning January 1, 2022. Each hike is free, but registration is required.
January 1, 2022
New Year's Day Hike on Nat Greene Trail
Distance: 5.6 miles | Duration: 3 hours
Bring canned goods, coats, or blankets to donate to Greensboro Urban Ministries.
January 17, 2022
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Hike on Piedmont Trail
Distance: 6 miles | Duration: 2-3 hours
Clean up the trail while hiking.
February 13, 2022
Valentine's Day Hike on Palmetto Trail
Distance: 2.8 miles | Duration: 2 hours
Bring dog food or cat food for donations to the SPCA.
March 19, 2022
Spring Equinox Hike on Bill Craft Trail
Distance: 7 miles | Duration: 3 hours
Learn to recognize the signs of spring.
