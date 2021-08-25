GREENSBORO, NC (August 24, 2021) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the Guilford Regional Tennis Association (GRETA) and others, introduces Wheel Serve Piedmont, a new wheelchair tennis program for adults. Register for this free program online.
Tennis clinics will be held 6-7:30 pm, Wednesdays, September 29 to October 27. A program Kickoff Jamboree and Volunteer Information Session will be held 2-3:30 pm, September 12, and 6:30-8 pm, September 21, at the Deep River Recreation Center courts, 1525 Skeet Club Rd., High Point.
Wheel Serve Piedmont will promote and support wheelchair tennis in this region and teach athletes with a physical disability to play tennis. The program is supported by Wheel Serve North Carolina, a nonprofit community tennis association, and will provide players with a chance to compete at the recreational or competitive level. Wheelchair tennis follows the same rules as the original tennis game, except the ball can bounce twice. It’s a Paralympic sport and is great for people with spinal cord injuries or amputated limbs.
Wheel Serve Piedmont is offered in partnership with High Point and Kernersville Parks and Recreation departments. For more information these Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation programs, email air@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-373-2626.
