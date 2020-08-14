GREENSBORO, NC (August 14, 2020) – Parks and Recreation will host free instructional clinics for veterans 1-3 pm, Fridays, August 21 to September 30, at Gillespie Golf Course, 306 E. Florida St., as part of a partnership between Greensboro Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation (AIR) and PGA HOPE. Space is limited and registration is required. Sign up at tinyurl.com/PGAHopeGSO.
This PGA HOPE program is designed to teach military veterans of any ability adaptive techniques to introduce them to the game or to get them back into the game of golf. The sessions are taught by PGA pros. To ensure participant health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, participants must bring their own equipment and a face covering. Sanitized balls will be provided and social distancing will be practiced during the sessions.
For more information or to register, call 336-373-2626 or email air@greensboro-nc.gov.
