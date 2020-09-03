GREENSBORO, NC (September 3, 2020) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation will hold a Madden NFL 21 E-sports Tournament for ages 7 and up, 4-8 pm, September 28 to October 2. It’s free to participate. Register online.
Residents will play at home on their personal gaming consoles. There will be separate tournaments for ages 7-11, 12-15, and 16 and older.
For more information about the tournament, contact Warnersville Recreation Center Director Quentin Jones at 336-373-5871 or quentin.jones@greensboro-nc.gov. For a wide-range virtual and socially-distanced events and activities offered by Greensboro Parks and Recreation, Department of Libraries and Museums, and Creative Greensboro, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/GSOonline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.