Parks and Recreation Introduces Three-on-Three Basketball for Ages 50 and Up
GREENSBORO, NC (November 1, 2021) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s Active Adults Program is offering a new adult three-on-three basketball league for adults ages 50 and up this winter. The cost is $20 per person, which includes a shirt. Participants may register individually or as a team with a maximum of six players. Register at www.greensboro-nc.gov/3on3 by Nov.30.
The league’s games and practices will be held at Trotter Active Adult Center, 3906 Betula St.. Practices will be held in December with the season running from January 10 to March 4.
Teams will be categorized and compete by age group. A team’s age category is determined by the age of its youngest player. Player’s ages are determined by their age on December 31 of this year. The league will be governed by NC Senior Games Three-on-Three Basketball Rules.
For more information about the league, please visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/3on3 or call 336-373-2927.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.