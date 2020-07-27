GREENSBORO, NC (July 27, 2020) – Parks and Recreation, in partnership with the Piedmont Fat Tire Society, will hold a beginner’s mountain bike skills clinic from 9-11 am, Saturday, August 15, at the Keeley Park Pump Track, 4100 Keeley Rd. All ages welcome. Space is limited and registration is required to have a 30-minute session.
Learn to ride the Pump Track’s rollers and improve your mountain biking skills. While there, take a ride on Keeley Park’s new beginner mountain bike trail. Bring your bike, helmet, and pads. No equipment will be provided.
Participants must stay six-feet from anyone who does not live in their household while they play, watch, or wait to participate. Spectators are recommended to wear a face covering.
For more summer activities, visit www.gsosummeronline.com.
