GREENSBORO, NC (February 1, 2021) – Registration is now underway for the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s first all-ages footgolf tournament, the Footgolf Classic, from 9 am to noon, Saturday, March 27, at Gillespie Golf Course, 306 E. Florida St. The tournament will have age divisions for children, teens, and adults. The cost to enter is $60 per four-person team. Register online by March 19 to participate.
Footgolf is a cross between soccer and golf. It’s played with a soccer ball using golf rules. All skill levels are welcome at this best-ball formal tournament. Age divisions are youth (ages 12 and under), teen (13-17), and adult (18 and older). The entry fee covers playing fees, goodie bags and awards.
For more information, contact Parks and Recreation’s Director of Golf Bob Brooks at 336-373-5852 or bob.brooks@greensboro-nc.gov.
