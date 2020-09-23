GREENSBORO, NC (September 23, 2020) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation Athletics is now accepting team registrations for its Adult Double Elimination Kickball Tournament, which will be held October 12-16 at 6:30 pm and 8 pm. The cost is $150 per team and the tournament will be limited to the first 16 co-ed teams that register. Register online.
All players must practice social distancing and hand hygiene whenever possible during the tournament. Face coverings are encouraged. No handshakes, high-fives, or personal contact celebrations will be permitted. Kickballs will be sanitized between innings and officials will wear personal protective equipment. Teams must leave promptly after games and no spectators will be allowed.
For more information visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/athletics, or contact Assistant Athletic Director Toni Byrd at Antwoinette.byrd@greensboro-nc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.