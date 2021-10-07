GREENSBORO, NC (October 6, 2021) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation unit will host an adaptive lacrosse clinic from 3-4:30 pm, Sun., Oct. 24, at Northwest Guilford High School’s tennis courts, 5240 Northwest School Rd.The program is free for individuals 6 and older, but registration is required. Sign up online.
This program will introduces athletes with a physical disability to the sport of adaptive lacrosse. Beginners are welcome. All staff and volunteers will wear face coverings and it is strongly encouraged for all participants and family members. Hand sanitizer will be available.
For more information, contact Kaitlynne Temple at 336-373-2954 or kaitlynne.temple@greensboro-nc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.