GREENSBORO, NC (June 7, 2021) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will host sports leagues for adults this fall. Registration is now underway for Coed Kickball, Coed Softball, Men’s Modified Softball and 45 and Over Softball. Sign up at www.greensboro-nc.gov/athletics or by appointment at the Greensboro Sportsplex. Deadline to register is July 23, or when the leagues fill.
Leagues:
Coed Kickball
Ages: 18+
Cost: $300 per team
To register: www.greensboro-nc.gov/kickball
For all genders. Games held August 9 to October 12. Different nights for beginners, recreational, and competitive teams. For more info, to make an appointment to register in-person, or to join the free-agent list, contact Byrd at 336-373-2794 or antwoinette.byrd@greensboro-nc.gov.
Coed or Men’s Modified Softball
Ages: 18+
Cost: $375 per team
To register: www.greensboro-nc.gov/softball
Coed – for all genders. Men’s Modified – for Men only. Games are held on different nights for recreational, church and competitive teams. For more info, to make an appointment to register in-person, or to join the free-agent list, contact Assistant Athletics Director Monique Floyd at 336-373-2946 or monique.floyd@greensboro-nc.gov.
45 & Over Softball
Ages: 45+
Cost: $40 per person
To register: www.greensboro-nc.gov/softball
45 & Over – For all genders. Games held on Tuesday nights.
For more info, to make an appointment to register in-person, contact Floyd at 336-373-2946 or monique.floyd@greensboro-nc.gov.
For more City-sponsored safe, socially-distanced and in-person programs, visit www.gsosummeronline.com
