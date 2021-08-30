WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (August 29, 2021) - Operation North State (ONS): “CONGRATULATIONS ONS HOST BOATERS (NC’s premier anglers), HOST COMMUNITIES, SUPPORTERS AND VOLUNTEERS!!!
Operation North State recently realized that back on June 2nd when we hosted our Morehead City Top Shelf Fishin' Festival, that the June 2nd Fishin’ Festival marked ONS’ BIG 50 - Our 50th Fishin' Festival since the initial Badin Lake Fishin' Festival back on April 25, 2013! That's a BIG number! These collective efforts have provided 3375 outings for wounded warriors / DVets to go fishing! That's getting a lot of wounded warriors / DVets on the water....” Quite a milestone! Probably unmatched anywhere in the country.
Operation North State is an all-volunteer 501c3 utilizing North Carolina’s People, Places, Products and Pride to provide support services for North Carolina’s service members and veterans – especially our veterans-in-need. Annually, ONS hosts eight Fishin’ Festivals throughout the state and a little over 100 one-on-one fishing outings for wounded warriors / DVets as well.
ONS can arrange interviews with wounded warriors / DVets, host communities, host boaters, etc.
