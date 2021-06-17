June 16, 2021
Dear Golf Players,
Now that we are able to get outside again, let’s try and finally have a little fun. July 24 & 26 are finally shaping up to be two great days of the month to reengage in outdoor activities at the Civil Rights Museum and a time for our annual fund-raising Golf Tournament which has been scheduled to be held on Monday, July 26, 2021. The International Civil Rights Center & Museum will host this tournament in honor of the legacy of the late Dr. George Simkins, Jr., an ardent activist for civil rights. Simkins, who was a dentist, and five other African Americans defied the segregationist practices of the 1950s by playing golf at the “whites only” Gillespie Park Golf Course, in Greensboro, N.C. The courage of these professionals and the legal challenge they mounted in the quest for justice and equal access provided a valuable legacy for every freedom-loving North Carolinian.
Please visit our website at www.sitinmovement.org for additional details concerning the event; we will host the pairing party on Saturday, July 24, following by a live band on February One Place, just outside of the Museum. The private pairing party will be held in the lobby of the Museum starting at 6:30pm until 8:00pm and will include a silent auction. The Retro Bank will take the stage on February One Place at 8:30pm. All players and a guest will be admitted to the dance party free of charge with two beverage tickets.
Registration for the tournament will open on Monday, July 26 at 7:30 a.m., with a putting contest for those needing to warm up, followed by tee time an 8:30 a.m. This fundraising event concludes with an awards ceremony and lunch at the Forest Oaks Club House. We welcome you and your team, or other representatives from your organization, to join us on the golf course in a day of enjoyment at Forest Oaks Golf Course. We will have both, male and female teams playing, so gather your team and register today!
The brochure provides more information about our tournament and its namesake, Dr. Simkins. The flyer also details levels of sponsorship from $500 to $7,500 (Hole, Birdie, Eagle, Condor and The Aces) and the recognition opportunities for each level of participation. This event is a time for you to join neighbors and friends for a great game of golf, while honoring a legend who helped transform our community – 61 years ago, to the day; you will also be helping the all-volunteer Golf Committee raise the needed funds to continue to support the International Civil Rights Center & Museum — with a focus on educational programs and community engagement.
Time is running out, so please let the committee hear from you so that they can continue planning for a successful event that benefits the community at large and shows your support for this valuable Museum in our community.
Additional information can also be found on the events tab of our website at www.sitinmovement.org, or you may contact me by telephone at (336) 274-9199, or via e-mail me at Jswaine@sitinmovement.org. Your support is important to the continued success of the International Civil Rights Museum and its future, so please let me hear from you today.
Sincerely,
John Swaine, CEO
International Civil Rights Center
& Museum
134 South Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
334-274-9199, Ext. 239
