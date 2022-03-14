Truist Point to Host Wrestling Event June 11
Olympic Champion Kurt Angle to headline MORE Wrestling event
HIGH POINT, N.C. – Truist Point has been the site of baseball games, soccer matches, concerts and comedy shows. And now Truist Point can add professional wrestling to its resume when Masters of Ring Entertainment presents MORE Wrestling: A New Beginning at Truist Point on Saturday, June 11th.
“We are proud to be bringing our brand of pro wrestling to High Point and partnering with the High Point Rockers for this can’t miss event,” Founder of Masters of Ring Entertainment, Bambi Weavil said. Masters of Ring Entertainment has been producing pro wrestling events in North Carolina for six years and has recently relocated to High Point. “We’re looking forward to making High Point our home and the home for the best professional wrestling.”
Making his first-ever appearance in High Point is 1996 Olympic Champion wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. A two-time NCAA national wrestling champion at Clarion University in Pennsylvania, he won the freestyle wrestling gold medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics despite competing with a broken neck. He is a member of the International Sports Hall of Fame.
“Becoming the entertainment destination of the Triad is a goal for us,” said Christian Heimall, General Manager of the High Point Baseball, Inc. “Having an event like this will only get us closer to that. We are really looking forward to working with MORE Wrestling for years to come. Bringing superstars like Kurt Angle to High Point for an event like this just shows the level of entertainment our venue, and this city, is capable of attracting.”
Other stars in the show include former WWE and WCW stars Scott “Big Poppa Pump” Steiner and Shannon Moore; Gunner formerly from WWE, former WWE diva Terri Runnels, ex-WCW World Cruiserweight champion Juventud "Juvi" Guerrera, former WWE NXT Champion Killer Kross with Scarlett Bordeaux, and T.J. Perkins, a former WWE Cruiserweight champion. The show will also include Ring of Honor/Impact star Matt Taven and current New Japan Pro Wrestling star Fred “Mr. No Days Off” Rosser. The card is subject to change.
Meet and greet opportunities will be available for an additional price from 5-7 p.m. All those wishing to attend the meet and greet MUST have a ticket to the actual evening show which starts at 7 p.m. The meet and greet with Kurt Angle will be from 4-6 p.m. with a special in-ring photo opportunity from 6-7 p.m. All on field seats will include a free meet and greet with Terri Runnels from 5-6 p.m.
Tickets are priced at $75 for Field VIP sets located front row ringside. Field GA tickets are $50 and Bowl GA tickets in the stadium seating area are priced at $35. Tickets are currently on sale at the Rockers Box Office and online at HighPointRockers.com. Businesses interested in sponsoring the event should contact either the Rockers at info@highpointrockers.com or Masters of Ring Entertainment at info@mastersofringentertainment.com.
More About Masters of Ring Entertainment, LLC
Masters Of Ring Entertainment, LLC is a national organization focused on tradition, honor and community in pro wrestling through special events.
Masters Of Ring Entertainment is committed in supporting the pro wrestling community and providing the best possible fan experience through our brands. Masters Of Ring Entertainment is committed to excellence by entertaining our audience while giving back and having fun!
Masters Of Ring Entertainment fans will be encouraged to feel they are a part of the Masters Of Ring Entertainment brand – as we develop interactive ways for fans to be active participants at all our live events beyond purchasing a ticket. Masters Of Ring Entertainment will bring the heart of pro wrestling back to the professional wrestling industry, placing the emphasis on talent, skill, and ability with a focus on Tradition, Respect & Community as pillars on the foundation of each aspect of our brand.
Testimonials:
“Great fanfest event and tribute. You guys are true professionals and a huge asset to Wilmington and wrestling fans.”
“Thank you, guys for an amazing day and night. Your courtesy and professionalism were unparalleled.”
“Let me just say that Barnum & Bailey Circus can no longer be called, “The Greatest Show on Earth”, because Masters of Ring Entertainment just took that title. What an epic event, and an epic weekend.”
“It was a great day to be a fan of pro wrestling! Thank you”
“Really enjoyed everything on Saturday, Bambi. You had it all well planned and together. Looking forward to the next big event in Wilmington, North Carolina very soon.”
“The greatest wrestling show ever. Period. Was honored to be a part of it.”
"My name is LaSonya Lewis and I am a proud wrestling fan. I currently live and work in Kandahar, Afghanistan as an Advisor for the Afghan National Army. One of the reasons why I am writing this testimony about Masters of the Ring Entertainment is they still believe in producing a show for the fans of wrestling. I saw an advertisement for an event featuring the past female talent from the WWE that would be in NC the same time I was home on leave. I contacted Bambi Weavil and asked about her organization. She reached back out to me and gave me the details for show. I was able to attend and meet some of the talent. This company is all about producing quality entertainment at an affordable price for everybody. Even if you cannot make the event if you just reach out to Masters of the Ring Entertainment they will make an effort to secure an autograph or photo of your favorite wrestlers. The website is great for ordering tickets and merchandise from the shows. Again, this is a great company that is dedicated to the fans of wrestling. Thank you!"
About High Point Baseball, Inc.
High Point Baseball, AKA The High Point Rockers, will begin their third season in the Atlantic League in 2022 in a state-of-the-art, $36M downtown ballpark, Truist Point. High Point Baseball is part of the fastest growing family sport in America and is committed to providing superior customer service and quality, affordable family entertainment for the Triad of North Carolina. The Rockers have built a fun and competitive atmosphere in both High Point and the Atlantic League while playing in the 2019 Ballpark of the Year.
About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)
With teams throughout the Mid-Atlantic, the ALPB is a leader in baseball innovation and a player gateway to Major League Baseball. Through its exclusive partnership with MLB, the Atlantic League tests Major League Baseball rules and equipment initiatives. The Atlantic League has sent over 1,000 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 44 million fans to its affordable, family-friendly ballparks throughout its 24-year history. For more information, please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.