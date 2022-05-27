North Carolina’s First-Ever Professional Bull Riding Team to Host Inaugural Homestand at LJVM Coliseum Sept. 9-11
Tickets for “Cowboy Days” on sale Monday, May 30 at 10:00 a.m. ET
WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (May 26, 2022) – Ahead of the inaugural season for the ground-breaking PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series, North Carolina’s first-ever professional bull riding team, the Carolina Cowboys, today announced the availability of tickets for their inaugural homestand at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Cowboy Days, happening Sep. 9-11, will include festival entertainment alongside the league’s new bull riding games.
Tickets for the event go on-sale Monday, May 30, and start at $20, taxes and fees not included. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, at the LJVM Coliseum Box Office, or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.
The Carolina Cowboys are operated by Richard Childress Racing with 2018Daytona 500 Champion Austin Dillon serving as General Manager. Dillon, who drives the iconic No. 3 Chevrolet, and is currently amid his ninth year of competition in the NASCAR Cup Series. A former champion in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (2013) and NASCAR Truck Series (2011), Dillon is a 19-time winner in NASCAR’s top-three touring series.
Bull riding legend, PBR co-founder and North Carolina’s own Jerome Davis will lead the Carolina Cowboys in their inaugural season as head coach. Both a PRCA World Champion bull rider and member of the prestigious PBR Ring of Honor, Davis was paralyzed from the chest down in 1998 after being thrown from a bull. Despite his riding career coming to an end, Davis remained in the industry growing Davis Rodeo Ranch, based in Archdale, into one of the PBR’s top stock companies alongside his wife Tiffany, who will join the team’s front office as Assistant General Manager.
On May 23, during the inaugural PBR Team Series Draft, presented by ZipRecruiter, the Carolina Cowboys filled the rosters first five positions. While the Carolina Cowboys initially drafted Cody Jesusand Joao Ricardo Vieirawith their first two picks, they traded with the Texas Rattlers for 2022 PBR World Champion Daylon Swearingen (Piffard, New York) and surging sensation Mason Taylor (Maypearl, Texas), along with swapping picks in the third and fourth rounds of the Draft.
The Carolina Cowboys also selected Boudreaux Campbell (Crockett, Texas), Ramon de Lima (Rio Branco, Brazil) and Cannon Cravens (Porum, Oklahoma).
North Carolina’s first bull riding team will call Wake Forest’s Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum home, joining the Demon Deacons men’s and women’s basketball teams in the 14,600 capacity multi-purpose arena in Winston-Salem.
The PBR Team Series’ inaugural 10-event, 112-game regular season will include a three-day homestand event hosted by each of the eight founding teams. The 2022 season will begin with neutral site games in Cheyenne, WY, (July 25-26) and will culminate in a team championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, November 4-6, 2022.
The PBR Team Series builds on the existing structure of professional bull riding with the same basic rules for judging and scoring qualified 8-second bull rides. Events will be staged in a tournament-style format with all teams competing in head-to-head matchups against a different opponent each day.
Each game will feature five riders on each team squaring off against one another. Full team rosters will be comprised of seven riders on the core roster and three practice squad members.
During each game, the team with the highest aggregate score of qualified rides among its riders will be declared the winner of each game. The event winner will be the team with the most game wins across an event, with a special bonus round designed as a tie-breaker to determine final event standings.
The PBR has a rich history in the state of North Carolina. In addition to having made more than 30 stops in the Tar Heel State with the elite Unleash The Beast, several of the world’s best bull riders hail from North Carolina, including two-time PBR World Champion J.B. Mauney, 2021 PBR Rookie of the Year Eli Vastbinder, and PBR Ring of Honor inductee Jerome Davis, who operates Davis Rodeo Ranch in Archdale, hosting events and raising PBR bucking bulls with his wife Tiffany.
The PBR debuted in Winston-Salem in 2008, with its elite series visiting the city annually through 2010. The organization held a subsequent elite tour event in the Twin City in 2013.
In 2009, North Carolinian Mauney captured the event win, going a perfect 3-for-3, including riding Deja Blue Emu for 91 points to clinch the victory.
The bull riding action for the 2022 PBR Team Series’ Cowboy Days at LJVM Coliseum begins at 7:45 p.m. ET on Friday, September 9, 6:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 10, and 1:45 p.m. CT on Sunday, September 11, times subject to change.
Tickets for the event go on-sale Monday, May 30, and start at $20, taxes and fees not included. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, at the LJVM Coliseum Box Office, or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727
Three-day ticket packages will also be available, offering fans up to a 25% discount on select price levels.
PBR Elite Seats are available for avid fans who want an exclusive VIP experience while enjoying the world’s top bull riding circuit. These tickets, available in three tiers, offer premium seats, on-site concierge at the PBR Fan Loyalty Booth, a question-and-answer presentation with some of the top bull riders and stock contractors in the world, behind-the-scenes look at the event from the back of the bucking chutes, exclusive PBR Team Series collectible merchandise, pre-event photo on the dirt, $20 concession voucher and souvenir credential and lanyard.
Fans who purchase the Premier Elite Seat Experience and VIP Elite Seat will receive a printed photo in a PBR Team Series frame, along with a PBR Team Series Yearbook, while those who purchase the PBR Bronze Seat will receive their photo for digital download.
For more information on Carolina Cowboys, visit https://pbr.com/teams/cowboys/, Carolina Cowboys on Facebook, @carolinacowboyspbr on Instagram, or @CARCowboysPBR on Twitter.
About the Carolina Cowboys:
The Carolina Cowboys are based in LVJM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C., where the team will hold its inaugural Cowboys Days homestand on September 9-11, 2022, the seventh event of the 10-event 2022 PBR Team Series regular season. The Cowboys are coached by PBR co-founder Jerome Davis. Under the leadership of General Manager Austin Dillon, the 2018 Daytona 500 Champion, the team is operated by Richard Childress Racing. From a one-man team in 1969, Richard Childress has grown RCR into one of the most-respected organizations in NASCAR, with nearly 400 team members supporting full-time operations in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. As a car owner, Childress, who was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2017, has earned more than 200 victories in NASCAR’s top-three national series, 16 championships, three Daytona 500 championships and three Brickyard 400 championships. Away from the track, Childress is a businessman, philanthropist and conservationist – he loves wine, the outdoors, supporting the military, and investing in America’s youth. Childress’ properties include the award-winning Childress Vineyards. He sits on the board of directors of Growth Energy and holds an honorary doctorate degree from the University of Northwestern Ohio.
About PBR (Professional Bull Riders):
PBR is the world’s premier bull riding organization. More than 500 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the televised PBR Unleash The Beast tour (UTB), which features the top 35 bull riders in the world; the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT); the PBR Touring Pro Division (TPD); and the PBR’s international circuits in Australia, Brazil, Canada and Mexico. In June 2022, PBR will launch PBR Team Series – eight teams of the world’s best bull riders competing for a new championship. The organization’s digital assets include PBR RidePass on Pluto TV, which is home to Western sports. PBR is a subsidiary of IMG, a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, Twitter at Twitter.com/PBR, and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.