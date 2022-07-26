Nine University of Georgia Alumni Join Defending Chamoion Kevin Kisner in Wyndham Championship Field
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Nine University of Georgia alumni,Harris English, Russell Henley, Brian Harman, Sepp Straka, Keith Mitchell, Chris Kirk, Brendon Todd, Greyson Sigg and Trent Phillips, will join Georgia Bulldog and defending champion Kevin Kisner in the Wyndham Championship field, the tournament announced today. Next week’s 83rd annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 3-7, 2022 at Sedgefield Country Club.
These players join World No. 14 Billy Horschel, FedExCup No. 14 Sungjae Im, World No. 24 Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, former World No. 1 and major championship winners Adam Scott and Jason Day, 2018 Open champion Francesco Molinari, 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett, defending champion Kevin Kisner, three-time champion Davis Love III, 2016 champion Webb Simpson, two-time champion Brandt Snedeker, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Tyrell Hatton as well as 2019 champion J.T. Poston in the Wyndham Championship field.
Currently ranked 33rd in the Official World Golf Rankings, English is a four-time PGA TOUR winner. Last season was the best of his career. He won twice, finished 18th in the final FedExCup standings and was selected as a captain’s pick for the Ryder Cup. He entered this season with high hopes of improving on his success but suffered a torn labrum in his right hip and missed four months of the season. With just 12 starts, he is 194th in the FedExCup point standings. English will make his eighth Wyndham Championship start next week; his best result came in 2018 when he finished tied for 18th.
Henley is 46th in the FedEx Cup point standings and 56th in the Official World Golf Rankings. He will make his sixth Wyndham Championship start next week with his best showing coming last year when he finished tied for seventh. He led almost the entire tournament before finishing one stroke outside the PGA TOUR record-tying six-way playoff that decided the 2021 tournament. A Georgia native and resident, Henley has three PGA TOUR victories; his best results this season are second at the Sony Open, tied for seventh at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open and tied for 13th at THE PLAYERS Championship.
Harman is currently 47th in the Official World Golf Rankings and 54th in FedExCup points. A two-time PGA TOUR winner, he has five top-10 finishes this season including tied for third at The American Express, tied for fifth at the Valspar Championship and tied for sixth at The Open Championship earlier this month. The Savannah, Ga., native will make his 10th Wyndham Championship start next week and his fourth straight; his best result at Sedgefield was a third-place finish in 2013. Harman had a decorated amateur career winning the AJGA Wyndham Invitational presented by Truist in 2003 and ’04, winning the 2003 U.S. Junior Championship and representing the United States in the Walker Cup in 2005 and ’09.
Straka is currently 31st in the FedExCup point standings and 67th in the Official World Golf Rankings. He secured his first PGA TOUR victory earlier this year at The Honda Classic; he also finished tied for third at the RBC Heritage and tied for ninth at THE PLAYERS Championship. A native of Vienna, Austria now living in Athens, Ga., he will make his fourth total and consecutive Wyndham Championship appearance. He finished tied for 15th here last year for his best Wyndham Championship finish.
Mitchell is currently ranked 37th in the FedExCup point standings and 54th in the Official World Golf Rankings. He won the 2019 Honda Classic, but is still looking for his second win. He has six top-10 finishes this season including tied for third in the CJ Cup @ Summit, tied for sixth at the Travelers Championship and tied for seventh at the RBC Canadian Open. A native of Chattanooga, Tenn., now living in St. Simon’s Island, Ga., he will make his fourth-career Wyndham Championship start next week.
Kirk is a four-time PGA TOUR winner currently ranked 60th in FedExCup points and 57th in the Official World Golf Rankings. He has four top-10 finishes this season including tied for fifth at the PGA Championship, tied for fifth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and tied for seventh at the RBC Canadian Open. Kirk will make his ninth Wyndham Championship appearance next week; his best result came in 2018 when he finished tied for 11th.
Todd was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., but moved to North Carolina when he was 11 and played high school golf in Cary, N.C., against Webb Simpson who grew up in nearby Raleigh. A two-time PGA TOUR winner, Todd hasn’t won yet his season but finished third at the Charles Schwab Challenge, tied for eighth at the Valero Texas Open and tied for 11th at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. He finished tied for 10th in last year’s Wyndham Championship – it was his best finish in seven previous Sedgefield starts. He is currently ranked 67th in the FedExCup point standings and 120th in the Official World Golf Rankings.
Sigg is a PGA TOUR rookie with five top-25 finishes this season, including a tie for seventh at the 3M Open last week and tied for 16th at the John Deere Classic earlier this month. Sigg enters his first Wyndham Championship searching for his first PGA TOUR victory; a two-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour, Sigg is currently ranked 107th in the FedExCup point standings and 194th in the Official World Golf Rankings.
Phillips, who won the 2017 AJGA Wyndham Invitational presented by Truist at Sedgefield Country Club, will make his first Wyndham Championship start on a sponsor’s exemption. He is the University of Georgia’s fifth four-time All-American player and the first in school history to be named first team All-SEC four times. A 2022 Georgia graduate, he made his first PGA TOUR start at the 2019 Barracuda Championship finishing tied for 71st.
Wyndham Championship tickets are on sale now. All ticket options, along with detailed pricing, are available for purchase by visiting http://www.wyndhamchampionship.com/tickets.Tournament tickets must be purchased online in advance; tickets cannot be purchased at the tournament entrance.
