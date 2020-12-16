The CFP Contenders
There are only four spots for the College Football Playoff and it’s pretty much a lock that Alabama will occupy one of them. Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide has been a steamroller this season at a perfect 10-0 and boasting the No. 3 offense in the nation, averaging 49.5 points per game, while owning the 11th ranked defense, surrendering only 16.8 points per game.
The only obstacle between the Tide and the No. 1 playoff spot are the 11th- ranked Florida Gators who will meet Bama in the SEC Championship game next week at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Should Florida pull the upset, it could vault them into the CFP conversation despite their pair of losses on the season, including the 37-34 upset last week at the hands of the sub .500 LSU Tigers.
Let’s also keep in mind that the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the nation reside in the ACC and their conference championship is this upcoming Saturday when Notre Dame will take on the Clemson Tigers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Irish check in with a 10-0 record while the Tigers enter with a 9-1 mark.
If Notre Dame wins then a case could be made that they should be the top seed in the CFP, supplanting Alabama, and perhaps ending any hopes that Clemson had in joining the Fab Four. However, should Clemson win then there is a strong possibility that both ACC powerhouses would be in the College Football Playoff and could very well square off again in the semifinals.
It is important to understand much can happen between now and after the conference championships are decided. There will be college football picks for the Big 12 Championship and every other FBS conference by professional handicappers all over the world. Teams will ultimately be ranked on their records after those games are finished and debates will be hot and heavy as to which teams are to be included and how they are to be seeded.
Ohio State Dilema
But what about the Ohio State Buckeyes? A perennial powerhouse to be sure, and again this year, but they hail from the Big 10, a conference that was late to the party by postponing the season only to jump back in when the powers that be realized other conferences were playing, aka making money, and decided that they should too.
Therefore, the Buckeyes will meet Northwestern in the conference championship with a 5-0 record and if they win, will emerge 6-0 on the season and expect that they will be invited to step onto college football’s grandest stage along with the three other elite teams.
But not everyone is enamored with Ohio State’s possible admission to the CFP in light of their abbreviated season. Clemson head coach, Dabo Swinney, was candid about his opinion and wasn’t afraid to share it on The Rich Eisen Show when he said, "Obviously, that's a tough question to answer in my position because we feel like we're definitely one of the best four teams in the country and there's nothing that's going to happen in that game next week for Clemson or Notre Dame that's going to change that in my opinion and that's based on data. It’s almost like you've got to have 120 hours to get a business degree and yet these people over here {Ohio State} only need 60 hours to get a business degree.
"It's incredible and I think the Big Ten had the same opportunity and they chose not to play, and I think the only reason they ended up playing is because of the leadership of the SEC and the ACC and the Big 12, and have demonstrated that we can do it and do it in a safe way. So, it's been an unbelievably challenging season, that's for sure, but I think that the committee's going to have some tough, tough, tough questions to answer and things like that, regardless of what they do.”
Entering the conference championships this week, the rankings for the top 10 teams in the nation are as follows:
1. Alabama (10-0)
2. Notre Dame (10-0)
3. Ohio State (5-0)
4. Clemson (9-1)
5. Texas A&M (7-1)
6. Cincinnati (8-0)
7. Indiana (6-1)
8. Iowa State (8-2)
9. Coastal Carolina (11-0)
10. Georgia (7-2)
