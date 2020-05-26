RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation accepted the donation of more than 1,000 acres to Morrow Mountain State Park in Stanly County on May 14. The donation, which brings the park’s total area to 5,881 acres, is part of ALCOA Corporation’s Federal Energy Regulatory Commission relicensing agreement that was finalized in 2013.
“This is a substantial addition to this treasured state park,” said Secretary Susi H. Hamilton. “Morrow Mountain has been a beloved destination for families from Stanly and nearby counties for generations. The opportunity to have this amount of Piedmont land for conservation, recreation, and education is extraordinary.”
The property is situated on the north-northwest side of the park and along the Yadkin River. It will provide new recreational opportunities including new trails, water access, and potential for camping. Nesting bald eagles, timber rattlesnakes and the rare Yadkin River Goldenrod make their homes on the acreage with its large boulder fields, scenic vistas and unique wildlife habitat. It also includes the historic Hardaway site.
More information about Morrow Mountain State Park can be found at ncparks.gov/morrow-mountain-state-park.
About North Carolina State Parks
North Carolina State Parks manages more than 237,000 acres of iconic landscape within North Carolina’s state parks, state recreation areas and state natural areas. It administers the N.C Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, including its local grants program, as well as a state trails program, North Carolina Natural and Scenic Rivers and more, all with a mission dedicated to conservation, recreation and education. The state parks system welcomes more than 19 million visitors annually.
About the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCDNCR) is the state agency with a vision to be the leader in using the state's natural and cultural resources to build the social, cultural, educational and economic future of North Carolina. NCDNCR's mission is to improve the quality of life in our state by creating opportunities to experience excellence in the arts, history, libraries and nature in North Carolina by stimulating learning, inspiring creativity, preserving the state's history, conserving the state's natural heritage, encouraging recreation and cultural tourism, and promoting economic development.
NCDNCR includes 27 historic sites, seven history museums, two art museums, two science museums, three aquariums and Jennette's Pier, 39 state parks and recreation areas, the N.C. Zoo, the nation's first state-supported Symphony Orchestra, the State Library, the State Archives, the N.C. Arts Council, State Preservation Office and the Office of State Archaeology, along with the Division of Land and Water Stewardship. For more information, please visit www.ncdcr.gov.
Morrow Mountain State Park Grows by Over 20% With Land Donation
