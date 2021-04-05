HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point Rockers catcher Kole McKinnon has had his contract purchased by the Minnesota Twins organization and will report to the Twins’ minor league spring training site in Fort Myers, Fla.
McKinnon signed a contract with the Rockers on March 11. He is the first player in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization in 2021.
McKinnon hit .265 as a senior at Louisiana-Lafayette in 2019 but went undrafted. The Lincoln, Neb. native played two seasons at Allen Community College in Iola, Kansas before enrolling at ULL.
In addition, catcher Frank Nigro, who played in 38 games with the Rockers during their inaugural season in 2019, has also signed with the Twins organization.
McKinnon and Nigro mark the eighth and ninth Rocker players to have their contracts purchased by Major League organizations. Minnesota is the sixth Major League franchise to purchase the contract of a High Point player.
The Rockers will begin their second season of play on Friday, May 28 when they visit the York Revolution. The home opener at Truist Point is slated for Tuesday, June 1 vs. the Lexington Legends, one of the two new teams to join the Atlantic League in 2021. High Point’s schedule includes 120 games with 60 contests slated for Truist Point.
About High Point Baseball, Inc.
High Point Baseball, aka the High Point Rockers, began their inaugural season in the Atlantic League in 2019 with their home opener on May 2, in a brand new approximately $36M downtown ballpark, Truist Point, originally named BB&T Point. Enhancing the rich baseball history in North Carolina, High Point Baseball is part of the fastest gowing family sport in America. High Point Baseball is committed to providing superior customer service and quality, affordable fa ily entertainment experiences for the Triad of North Carolina. With seven players having their contract purchased and earning the 2019 Ballpark of the Year as well as Mascot of the Year (HYPE, The Rocking Horse), the High Point Rockers have built a fun and competitive atmosphere in both High Point and the Atlantic League.
About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)
The ALPB is a Partner League of Major League Baseball, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. Through its partnership with MLB, the Atlantic League tests Major League Baseball rules and equipment and collaborates on marketing and technology initiatives. The Atlantic League has sent over 950 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 42 million fans to its affordable, family-friendly ballparks throughout its 24-year history. For more information, please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.
