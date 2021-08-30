When we talk about Variety being the Spice of Life, then this September's 'Mayberry Days' in Mount Airy, North Carolina has so much to offer. For one week, this picturesque town transforms itself into a charming reflection of the hometown from the classic television series, "The Andy Griffith Show". The event draws fans not only from across the United States, but also from around the world.
Although the Professional Girl Wrestling Association doesn't have an official position with Mayberry Days festival, pro wrestling was and still is a part of the historic tapestry of North Carolina as well as all across the country.
The AIWF (Allied Independent Wrestling Federations) has invited the PGWA to have a special night of wrestling in Mount Airy on Saturday, September 25th. It corresponds with the end of Mayberry Days Week, providing an exciting coda to the much-loved special event.
The PGWA has been promoting women's pro wrestling for nearly 30 years and has contracted with the Mount Airy-based wrestling organization, the AIWF, to co-sponsor this night of unique wrestling action, suitable for the whole family!
This live action show is called "The Darling's of the Ring", and will feature some amazingly talented ladies. Wrestlers will come from as close as Mount Airy's veritable backyard, to as faraway as Georgia, Florida, Ohio and even Hawaii.
Culminating the show will be a match to determine the presently vacated PGWA Championship.
Additionally, the AIWF will provide matches featuring some of their most popular male wrestlers, including Ty Tyson, Mickey Fulp and Kevin Phoenix. And as a special added attraction, two true ring legends from the Golden Age of Women's Wrestling, Susan Green and Toni Rose, will attend the show to meet and greet with the fans!
Concessions will be available before, during and after this event, so come spend the evening with those "Darlings Of The Ring". And no, not those Darlings...OUR Darlings!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.