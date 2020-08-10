Greensboro, NC - Hutchinson Family Offices is the lead sponsor the 13th Annual Marine Corps League Charity Golf Tournament, to be held Friday, October 2, at Grandover Resort.
“Detachment 260 of the Marine Corps League does so much to serve our local veterans, so it’s an honor for us to help support their mission,” said Steve Hutchinson, CEO of Hutchinson Family Offices.
Proceeds from the golf tournament will provide support for the Marine Corps League’s many charitable causes, such as: Marine Families in Need; Partners Ending Homelessness; Toys for Tots; and many more.
Detachment 260 of the Marine Corps League was founded in 1972, and its nickname is “The Fighting 260”, because the detachment has members who have served in every conflict since WWII.
“It means a lot to our Marine veterans to have the support of companies like Hutchinson Family Offices as a leading sponsor of our charity golf tournament, Hutchinson help us raise much-needed funds that allow us to serve so many deserving people,” said Jim Hayes, Commandant, Greater Greensboro Detachment 260 Marine Corps League.
“Not only will this be a way to raise money for veterans’ services, it will also be great fun for the golfers who can win prizes and trophies,” said Hutchinson.
“Our goal is to sign up 128 golfers who share our commitment to serve those who have served us all so honorably,” said Hayes.
For more information visit www.mcl260.info or call Commandant Jim Hayes
at (202) 285-4141.
