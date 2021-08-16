(Greensboro, NC) Hutchinson Family Offices and The Petty Family Foundation will sponsor the 14th Annual Marine Corps League Charity Golf Tournament, to be held Friday, October 1, at Grandover Resort. Proceeds will benefit Detachment 260 of the Marine Corps League, which provides support to area veterans and their families.
“As a former marine, I understand how important it is to provide support services to veterans, so I appreciate and value what the Marine Corps League does day in and day out,” said Steve Hutchinson, CEO of Hutchinson Family Offices. “I’m also proud that we can partner with NASCAR legend Richard Petty’s Family Foundation to raise money for the League, and help sustain its mission”.
Proceeds from the golf tournament will provide support for the Marine Corps League’s many charitable causes, including: Marine Families in Need; Partners Ending Homelessness; Toys for Tots; and many more.
Detachment 260 of the Marine Corps League was founded in 1972, and its nickname is “The Fighting 260”, because the detachment has members who have served in every conflict since WWII.
“It means a lot to our Marine veterans to have the support of sponsors like Hutchinson Family Offices and the Petty Family Foundation. The funds they raise will help us serve more people,” said Jim Hayes, Commandant of the Greater Greensboro Detachment 260 Marine Corps League.
“Not only will this be a way to raise money for veterans’ services, but it will also be great fun for the golfers who can win prizes and trophies,” said Hutchinson.
“Our goal is to sign up 128 golfers who share our commitment to serve those who have served us all so honorably,” said Hayes.
For more information visit www.mcl260.info, or call Commandant Jim Hayes at (202) 285-4141 or Commandant Jim Burgio at 33-669-1793.
