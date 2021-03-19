Last year, the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series. It was their first time accomplishing this feat since 1988, when Kirk Gibson made history with his triumphant fist pump following a dramatic home run. The Dodgers had made the playoffs for the past several years, and many pundits thought they were overdue to steamroll the competition and finally claim another world title.
The problem was that there were hardly any fans in the stands. The players celebrated, but they looked subdued as they did so, and the majority of them were wearing masks. That was because Covid-19 was still rampaging through the country, and some talking heads felt like there should never have been a baseball season at all.
Some purists will put an asterisk next to the Dodgers 2020 World Series win because of the abbreviated season and the downright strangeness of everything that led to it. You might agree with that or not, but one thing is certain: 2021 will look different from 2020 in significant ways. Let’s compare and contrast what we can expect this year.
There Will Be No Universal DH
In Texas, about 14% of drivers cruise around without insurance. That means that if you get in a car accident in that state, you have about a 14 out of 100 chance that you’ll have to deal with an uninsured individual.
There’s even less of a chance that a pitcher who you allow to bat for himself at the Major League level will get a base hit. In 2018, for instance, in the pre-pandemic era, the average pitcher’s slash line was .115/.144/.148. That’s pathetic. It means that a pitcher had about an 11.5% chance of getting a hit.
Universal designated hitters would solve this problem. The American League has them, but the National League doesn’t. In 2020, Major League Baseball allowed both leagues to have a DH, which saved the embarrassment of having pitchers trying to hit.
The reality is that pitchers are seldom even decent hitters. That’s because they need to concentrate on pitching, and rightly so. They’re often being paid millions upon millions of dollars to pitch, not to generate offense.
This year, inexplicably, the league went back to having National League pitchers hit. Some pundits and purists believe this the right way for things to be, but the issue has divided the fans.
It seems that younger fans, who want more action, don’t want to see pitchers hit, while older fans, who don’t want anything to change, are okay with how things are. It should be interesting to see when, and if, the universal DH comes into being again.
There Will Be a Full 162-Game Season
The reason some people will never give the Dodgers full credit for their 2020 World Series win is that the regular season was only 60 games long, plus the playoffs. A typical season is 162 games, so 60 games seems paltry by comparison.
Still, every team had to play the same amount, so there’s no real reason to feel that the Dodgers winning was illegitimate. Every team had the same chance.
In any event, this year, we’re looking at a full 162-game schedule for every team. The other noteworthy scheduling fact is that every team will play every other team in their league, meaning that each American League team will play every other American League team, as well as some National League teams. It’s the same for the National League.
That didn’t happen last year. Medical professionals and the Player’s Association felt that as little travel as possible would limit Covid-19 exposure. This year, there are three vaccines out. Some of the players have probably already received their vaccinations, with more to follow.
Still, until everyone has had the vaccine, the coronavirus is a threat. The Cincinnati Reds just announced that their first baseman, Joey Votto, is Covid-19-positive.
The coronavirus will doubtless impact this year, just as it did last year. At least the fans will get a full 162-game season, even though you could argue that it’s ill-advised.
The Extra-Inning Baserunner
One 2020 rule change that’s going to carry over is that starting in the 10th inning, if there is a tie score, both teams will start with a runner on second base. This makes it easier to score, so in theory, the game can end quicker. This seems to make more sense than playing an 18 or 20-inning game, as sometimes happens.
Again, there will probably be purists who don’t like the change because they don’t want any change at all. They will likely harp about the game’s sanctity, forgetting that games always change and evolve, and they have to, with the times.
This means that we will probably have shorter games, sparing us those dreary five or six-hour marathons. It’s tough staying up till one in the morning trying to see how a game will end, even if you’re a die-hard follower, so presumably, most of the fan base will be okay if this is a permanent change.
In short, this year looks a lot more like pre-pandemic years than 2020 did. We should start to see some fans in the stands in almost every Major League park as more people get the vaccine and things begin to approach normalcy.
Looking back on 2020, baseball’s pandemic year, will be an interesting time capsule. We’ll see the cardboard cutouts in the stands and shake our heads at the piped-in crowd noise.
There’s no doubt that baseball is America’s pastime, and some people can’t imagine summer without it. That’s why the players were willing to risk their very lives to play last year, though they had their financial motivation as well.
This year, many fans will feel happy when early April comes and baseball returns with it. It’s an enduring piece of Americana, and it’s hard not to feel patriotic when you hear the crack of the bat announcing that we’ve collectively vanquished winter again.
